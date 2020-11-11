Congressman Matt Gaetz raised a lot of eyebrows when he posted a Twitter response to a photo Tiffany Trump shared of herself.
The president’s daughter posted a photo Wednesday night, which was followed by the Trump-supporting Florida Republican tweeting some emojis in response:
🔥❤️😍👍 https://t.co/IacJv4RydW
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 12, 2020
It’s unclear what spurred on the tweet, but it immediately caught people’s attention:
Matt this is inappropriate and creepy
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 12, 2020
Below is a tweet from a sitting member of Congress.
And here is a message for women everywhere: you are better than this man, and you should run for Congress. pic.twitter.com/V3aAaHw3ch
— Natalie Montelongo (@natimontelongo) November 12, 2020
I’m curious what the calculus is to get a congressperson to this tweet. Of course it’s Matt Gaetz so….. https://t.co/jdbdXxyzA0
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 12, 2020
The thirst heard round the world. https://t.co/EuP3NGFyml
— John Iadarola (@johniadarola) November 12, 2020
https://t.co/e5OFRNdAMj pic.twitter.com/CGU5bFdkjm
— Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) November 12, 2020
make DC boring again https://t.co/TyiqElYACn
— Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) November 12, 2020
what's uh pic.twitter.com/i2zVvHGgLl
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) November 12, 2020
no.
— Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) November 12, 2020
