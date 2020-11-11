comScore

Matt Gaetz Baffles Twitter With Flirty Response to Tiffany Trump Photo

By Josh FeldmanNov 11th, 2020, 10:48 pm

Congressman Matt Gaetz raised a lot of eyebrows when he posted a Twitter response to a photo Tiffany Trump shared of herself.

The president’s daughter posted a photo Wednesday night, which was followed by the Trump-supporting Florida Republican tweeting some emojis in response:

It’s unclear what spurred on the tweet, but it immediately caught people’s attention:

