Congressman Matt Gaetz raised a lot of eyebrows when he posted a Twitter response to a photo Tiffany Trump shared of herself.

The president’s daughter posted a photo Wednesday night, which was followed by the Trump-supporting Florida Republican tweeting some emojis in response:

It’s unclear what spurred on the tweet, but it immediately caught people’s attention:

Matt this is inappropriate and creepy — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 12, 2020

Below is a tweet from a sitting member of Congress. And here is a message for women everywhere: you are better than this man, and you should run for Congress. pic.twitter.com/V3aAaHw3ch — Natalie Montelongo (@natimontelongo) November 12, 2020

I’m curious what the calculus is to get a congressperson to this tweet. Of course it’s Matt Gaetz so….. https://t.co/jdbdXxyzA0 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 12, 2020

The thirst heard round the world. https://t.co/EuP3NGFyml — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) November 12, 2020

make DC boring again https://t.co/TyiqElYACn — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) November 12, 2020

no. — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) November 12, 2020

