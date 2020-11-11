President Donald Trump is continuing to insist that he will win the election in the end with “LEGAL votes” — amid a number of his legal team’s cases being rejected by judges — and on Wednesday night he retweeted a very bizarre video from Jon Voight backing him up on that.

In a video that was flagged by Twitter for election misinformation, Voight declared that it is a “lie” that Joe Biden won the election.

We all know the truth pic.twitter.com/Jf2UXj1Vn0 — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) November 11, 2020

“As if we all don’t know the truth,” he said. “And when one tries to deceive, we know that one can’t get away with it. There will be a price to pay. The ones who are jumping for joy now are jumping toward the horror they will be in for, because I know that the promises being made from the left to the American people will never come to be.”

Voight — who declared “this is war” amid the impeachment saga — made similar declarations in the video posted Tuesday (emphasis ours):

“My friends of all colors, races, and religions, this is now our greatest fight since the Civil War. The battle of righteousness versus Satan. Yes, Satan. Because these leftists are evil, corrupt, and they want to tear down this nation. We must not allow this. We must fight this corruption that has taken over and fight for the good that seems lost.”

“Let us give our trust to God and fight now for Trump’s victory because we all know this ballot count is corruption like they are,” Voight said.

