Embattled Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is the “star” of a new billboard that proclaims “Matt Gaetz Wants to ‘Date’ Your Child.”

The Sunshine State Republican is the subject of an ever-deepening scandal involving allegations of sex trafficking of minors, a fact that Mad Dog PAC founder Claude Taylor highlighted by funding the billboard, and posting video of it on Twitter.

“Hello, @mattgaetz any thoughts on the billboard? Reporters are trying to reach you for your comments…” Taylor wrote above a four-second clip of cars driving past the billboard.

Hello, @mattgaetz any thoughts on the billboard? Reporters are trying to reach you for your comments… pic.twitter.com/gFqhQwX6Qt — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) April 8, 2021

The billboard hadn’t attracted much notice Thursday, according to Northwest Florida News:

The billboard, just north of U.S. Highway 90, had not garnered a great deal of attention as of Thursday afternoon. Crestview City Manager Tim Bolduc said he had received just a single call about the billboard, and it had come from a friend, not an irate resident of the conservative Okaloosa County seat. Mike Carroll, owner of Hub City Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant and occasional election season speaking location for Republican political hopefuls, said he had not heard a peep about the billboard. “I haven’t seen it or heard anybody mention it,” he said. D. Bennett, a manager at the Gentleman’s Choice barber shop just south of where the sign is located, also was unaware of it. “That’s awful,” she said. “They must have just did it.” She said none of her patrons had mentioned the billboard, but promised it would immediately thereafter become a topic of hair-cutting conversation.

The video and tweet have racked up some decent engagement, with about a hundred thousand views and thousands of “likes,” but the billboard is also receiving free coverage from outlets like The Hill and Yahoo! News, with more likely to come.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]