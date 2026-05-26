VIDEO: Paraglider Narrowly Escapes Death After Plane Tears Through Canopy

A paraglider narrowly survived a terrifying midair collision over the Austrian Alps after a small plane tore through her canopy, sending her spiraling thousands of feet before she managed to deploy an emergency parachute.

Viral video of the incident, posted online by the 44-year-old Austrian woman identified only as Sabrina, captured the moment the aircraft collided with her glider during what had, moments earlier, appeared to be a normal flight above Salzburg’s mountainous Piesendorf region.

Footage recorded by the paraglider shows sweeping Alpine ridgelines before the distant sound of an engine grows louder. Seconds later, a white aircraft suddenly cuts across the frame and slices directly through the canopy inches from her head.

In freefall, the paraglider works to free herself from her harness while trying to deploy a reserve parachute.

“Leck mich im Arsch!” Sabrina can be heard screaming seconds after the hit, a German phrase that translates broadly to “kiss my ass.”

As the parachute deploys, she shouts: “Oida! Ich leb’ noch!” or, “Dude, I’m alive!”

Salzburg State Police reportedly talked to the 28-year-old pilot who said he was unable to avoid the crash.

After the emergency parachute opened, Sabrina successfully descended quickly toward the ground before landing on a grassy patch below.

Salzburg State Police said the woman was airlifted from the scene by helicopter but suffered no serious injuries. The 28-year-old pilot of the plane was also unharmed and reportedly told police he was unable to avoid the crash.

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