MSNBC Guest Rips Roger Stone for Saying He’s Facing a ‘Legal Lynching’: He Should Learn About Actual Lynching

After Roger Stone suggested his indictment in Robert Mueller’s probe is a present day “lynching,” NYU law professor Melissa Murray suggested that he and other Republicans who throw around that term should learn about “the lynchings and violence” African-Americans face in the south.

“This is a lynching,” Stone began today, during an appearance on Infowars with Alex Jones tdaoy. “This is a legal lynching of me, because I appear on Infowars, because I’m friends with Alex Jones, because I support Donald Trump and I supported him for president, and I still support him, because I helped take down the evil queen, the foul-mouthed, short-tempered, self-centered clepto-cat Hillary Clinton.”

Murray responded to Stone’s hyperbolic claim by telling the following to MSNBC’s Ari Melber:

“So lynching, this is straight out of the GOP playbook. Anytime anyone runs into hot water, it’s a ‘high-tech lynching,’ it’s a ‘legal lynching.’ These people need to go down to Alabama and see Bryan Stevenson’s museum where we would learn about the lynching and violence that black people all across the south experienced. This is the justice process working, and probably working too slowly for most Americans.”

She went to hit Stone with what Melber called a “sick burn,” mocking the shady Republican operative — who deems himself a fashion icon and runs a semi-regular StoneOnStyle blog — for walking out with a beret and a t-shirt that said, “Roger Stone did nothing wrong.”

“It seems like Roger Stone really hasn’t had to answer to anyone in a long time,” Murray said. “I mean clearly he’s not getting advice from anyone sartorially.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com