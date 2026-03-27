MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Appears to Be Served Lawsuit During Live CPAC Interview

Mike Lindell’s live interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday was abruptly interrupted when a woman approached him and appeared to serve him with a lawsuit.

The MyPillow CEO and founder of LindellTV was speaking on camera to Michael Casey, a correspondent for O’Keefe Media Group, at the event in Grapevine, Texas, when the apparent process server stepped into frame holding documents.

In the footage, shared by Casey, the woman, whom he branded a “deranged leftist,” interjected to say to Lindell: “Hi, sorry to interrupt. I have this for you. You’ve been served.”

🚨WATCH Deranged leftist interrupts my interview with @realMikeLindell trying to “serve” him court papers Mike Lindell’s reaction was priceless 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rEp4fH8ikZ — Michael Casey (@MichaelCasey_) March 26, 2026

Lindell attempted to continue the interview, repeatedly urging the woman to step aside.

“We’re on TV here, please. We’re on TV, please. OK, we’re on TV,” he said, gesturing for her to move away.

As Casey questioned the woman about the nature of the documents, Lindell interjected: “I’m not accepting it.”

The woman continued to insist the papers had been delivered, prompting Lindell to take them before throwing them off camera behind him.

It remains unclear whether the incident involved a legitimate legal filing or was staged, and no details about the alleged lawsuit were immediately available.

Lindell has been embroiled in multiple legal challenges tied to his claims about the 2020 U.S. election, and earlier this week, he lost a bid to overturn a related defamation verdict.

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