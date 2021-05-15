comScore Neera Tanden Trends on Twitter After Named Biden Senior Adviser

Neera Tanden Trends on Twitter After Being Named Senior Adviser to President Biden — After Tweets Scuttled OMB Nod

By Tommy ChristopherMay 15th, 2021, 10:47 am

Newly-announced White House Senior Adviser Neera Tanden became a top trending topic on Twitter after news of her hiring by President Joe Biden broke — and weeks after opponents used her Twitter history to sink her nomination as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

On Friday evening, CNN reported that Ms. Tanden will join the Biden administration with a hefty ppolicy portfolio that will include health care and “a review of the US Digital Service.”

CNN described the tweets that resulted in the withdrawal of her nomination this way:

In the days after the election, Tanden deleted more than 1,000 tweets from her personal Twitter account. And several key senators came out against her nomination because of her past comments and social media posts aimed at lawmakers.

One of the tweets, reviewed by CNN’s KFile, slammed Republicans in 2017 for supporting then-Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, calling him an “alleged child molester.” Several women accused Moore of molesting and sexually assaulting them when they were teenagers while Moore was in his 30s, accusations he repeatedly denied.

In a deleted tweet from August 2018, Tanden wrote, “Trump just called a black woman a dog and about 80% of the GOP don’t think he’s racist,” adding that the “whole party needs to be defeated.”

Political and media figures supportive of Tanden took to Twitter to react to the news and take a victory lap.

Tanden’s appointment is the fulfillment of a promise that President Biden has been making since the OMB nomination was withdrawn.

