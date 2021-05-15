Newly-announced White House Senior Adviser Neera Tanden became a top trending topic on Twitter after news of her hiring by President Joe Biden broke — and weeks after opponents used her Twitter history to sink her nomination as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

On Friday evening, CNN reported that Ms. Tanden will join the Biden administration with a hefty ppolicy portfolio that will include health care and “a review of the US Digital Service.”

CNN described the tweets that resulted in the withdrawal of her nomination this way:

In the days after the election, Tanden deleted more than 1,000 tweets from her personal Twitter account. And several key senators came out against her nomination because of her past comments and social media posts aimed at lawmakers. One of the tweets, reviewed by CNN’s KFile, slammed Republicans in 2017 for supporting then-Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, calling him an “alleged child molester.” Several women accused Moore of molesting and sexually assaulting them when they were teenagers while Moore was in his 30s, accusations he repeatedly denied. In a deleted tweet from August 2018, Tanden wrote, “Trump just called a black woman a dog and about 80% of the GOP don’t think he’s racist,” adding that the “whole party needs to be defeated.”

Political and media figures supportive of Tanden took to Twitter to react to the news and take a victory lap.

This is good. Neera was unfairly smeared and denied a cabinet position just because she took no shit on Twitter, from the extreme left or the extreme right. I’ll always respect people who give it to you straight. https://t.co/1sda78Kng6 — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 15, 2021

CNN shares this as “proof” that Neera Tanden is “controversial.” She criticized Roy Moore for allegedly sexually assaulting teenage girls. Is the sexual assault of minors now okay, and I missed it? pic.twitter.com/cQp5svoTKm — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) May 14, 2021

Neera will be a progressive voice inside Joe Biden’s White House. This is a good outcome.https://t.co/oRGkBWTD4E — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 15, 2021

I’m sure neera joining Biden’s staff is going over like gangbusters in certain parts of twitter. pic.twitter.com/Mu67wClp1P — ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) May 15, 2021

Neera Tanden ✌🏼👏👏👏congratulations on your fantastic job. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 14, 2021

Oh, I love this so much! Pres. Biden has announced @neeratanden as a senior advisor. I deeply admire Neera, who has always been a stalwart champion for marginalized folks, from health care to LGBTQ rights. Congrats, Neera!!! ❤️ https://t.co/85vKHRobqX — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 14, 2021

An already strong WH team gets stronger with the addition of @neeratanden https://t.co/bdbu0QXCzK — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) May 14, 2021

Woot! ⁦@neeratanden⁩ joins White House as a senior advisor. This is great news for everyone but Republicans who keep trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Neera will continue to defeat your efforts. https://t.co/0miUZvEGpQ — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) May 14, 2021

Happy to see my friend @NeeraTanden land on her feet in a job where we need her: https://t.co/grCMrYXGtt — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) May 14, 2021

Good news for the administration and America. Immensely talented. https://t.co/Ts7cwF5t2K — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 14, 2021

.@neeratanden has an exceptional amount of policy experience and will fight for change. I’m glad that the White House is going to put her skills to good use to work for the American people. https://t.co/s8KijW9Dv7 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 14, 2021

Congratulations ⁦@neeratanden⁩! And to the Republicans who whined and moaned about her tweets and tried to keep this woman of color down after excusing four years of viciousness from a certain Florida blogger all I can say is good luck & be blessed. https://t.co/2NbldXkSPb — Joy-Ann 😷Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 14, 2021

Considering Budget committee is how Dems gonna get anything done… all roads lead to Neera and Biden just said to the Senate “don’t @ me” 🤣 — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) May 14, 2021

Tanden sent one final, cryptic tweet suggesting that Senator Joe Manchin “go home and get his shine box” and start polishing up his “civility participation trophy” (jk jk) https://t.co/Dv145ICYY0 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 14, 2021

Tanden’s appointment is the fulfillment of a promise that President Biden has been making since the OMB nomination was withdrawn.

