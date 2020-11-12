NYC Councilman Gets Everyone Mad at Him With Weird Threat to Host a Superspreader Thanksgiving Feast

Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli (R), whose borough is currently a Covid-19 hot spot, revealed that he plans to ignore Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) newest coronavirus restrictions by hosting a Thanksgiving gathering of more than 10 people.

In a Wednesday conference call, Cuomo announced that private residences can only host parties with a 10 person limit, along with other restrictions, due to coronavirus spikes in states.

Clearly unhappy with the news, Borelli announced that he will be having more than 10 people over for Thanksgiving, including children and grandparents, and people from “(gasp!) New Jersey.”

I’ll be having more than 10 ppl at my house on Thanksgiving. My address is public record. Some family will come from (gasp!) New Jersey. Kids will see their grandparents, cousins will play in the yard, sis in law will bring strawberry rhubarb pie, & a turkey will be overcooked. — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) November 11, 2020

Borelli’s tweet went viral, many joking that he’s “spreading corona to own the libs.”

There has to be an easier way to get your inheritance. https://t.co/jKj9MjiRDC — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) November 12, 2020

Honestly, don’t know what to say. We’re all human beings with people we love that we want to see. But increasingly the entire Republican Party has basically taken the side of the virus and are actively trying to spread it. https://t.co/eFvpm9vzHU — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 12, 2020

spreading corona to own the libs https://t.co/N6b1JCG0YS — farhad manjoo (@fmanjoo) November 12, 2020

It’s incredibly frustrating to see people who lionize the sacrifice and courage of Americans throughout history, but when faced with making a much smaller sacrifice in a time of national crisis, flaunt their disdain for the well being of their fellow countrymen. https://t.co/ZtZv7bEyD2 pic.twitter.com/Pmcv4XOOv9 — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) November 12, 2020

You must really hate your grandparents. https://t.co/6fFathbXCE — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) November 12, 2020

Please don’t do this. Best of luck to you and your family. https://t.co/6QVsicVlwI — uché blackstock, md (@uche_blackstock) November 12, 2020

Possibly infecting your entire family with covid to own the libs. https://t.co/zG1dP6X2Hb — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 12, 2020

hope you have good health insurance https://t.co/IXljSgcHfZ — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 12, 2020

The litmus test for Being a Republican official in the time of Trump is sacrificing your family to Covid in order to own the libs. https://t.co/afvZnLeJIt — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) November 12, 2020

This is a Republican official in NY @JoeBorelliNYC bragging he will be exposing his family to Covid in violation of state restrictions. Not hoping anyone in his family gets sick but if they do and die Borelli must be charged with MANSLAUGHTER! https://t.co/afvZnLeJIt — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) November 12, 2020

Overcooked turkey & foolish bravado are par for the course. But public leadership that gleefully ignores public health evidence & models behavior that will get people killed? Not how we’ll be giving thanks this year. https://t.co/SdBGHEIeZH — Brad Lander (@bradlander) November 12, 2020

I guess you’re safe and snug in grandpa’s will. Well played. https://t.co/G1T3DV0o2h — David Simon (@AoDespair) November 12, 2020

C’mon man. This is highly irresponsible. You may have some legit gripes about the how but the universal message of everyone doing their part should be shared. Even if this was a private family decision publicizing it is not helpful in any way — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) November 12, 2020

