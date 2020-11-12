comScore

NYC Councilman Gets Everyone Mad at Him With Weird Threat to Host a Superspreader Thanksgiving Feast

By Leia IdlibyNov 12th, 2020, 2:06 pm

Joe Borelli

Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli (R), whose borough is currently a Covid-19 hot spot, revealed that he plans to ignore Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) newest coronavirus restrictions by hosting a Thanksgiving gathering of more than 10 people.

In a Wednesday conference call, Cuomo announced that private residences can only host parties with a 10 person limit, along with other restrictions, due to coronavirus spikes in states.

Clearly unhappy with the news, Borelli announced that he will be having more than 10 people over for Thanksgiving, including children and grandparents, and people from “(gasp!) New Jersey.”

“I’ll be having more than 10 ppl at my house on Thanksgiving. My address is public record. Some family will come from (gasp!) New Jersey,” tweeted the Republican city councilman. “Kids will see their grandparents, cousins will play in the yard, sis in law will bring strawberry rhubarb pie, & turkey will be overcooked.”

Borelli’s tweet went viral, many joking that he’s “spreading corona to own the libs.”

