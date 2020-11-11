New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) announced that new public safety restrictions would be implemented throughout the state in light of rising coronavirus case rates around the country.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced in a conference call that the new round of lockdowns will require gyms, bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. every night. Restaurants will be allowed to provide curbside pickup service after 10, however.

In addition, Cuomo said private house parties would be required to adhere to a 10 person limit, the only exceptions being for households with 10 or more people. The governor called on local officials to enforce the new public safety guidelines when they go into effect on Friday, and he reportedly warned that the state might need to adopt further measures if the new guidelines prove insufficient.

“It’s tough on bars and restaurants. It’s tough on gyms. It’s tough on everyone,” said Cuomo. He added, “I would say we are within sight of the finish line. The vaccine has been discovered. It has to be perfected, it had to be operationalized, but we see the finish line. Losing money hurts, but money can be replaced. Losing a loved one hurts forever.”

Cuomo also took to Twitter to announce the new set of restrictions and urge public safety:

COVID is getting worse by the day. All around the country. The fall surge is here. We are taking action but we need New Yorkers to do their part. Wear a mask. Get tested. Follow all health guidelines. Take this seriously. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

NYS is taking action to stop the spread in response to rising COVID numbers. Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10pm. Gyms must also close at 10pm. These new statewide rules will take effect Friday, 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

New York follows the science. We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread. To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people. This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

The test positivity rate in the focus areas under NY’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.96%. The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 2.58%. We continue to take strong action to respond to outbreaks and to stop the spread. Mask Up. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]