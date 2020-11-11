comScore

Cuomo Announces New Restaurant and Bar Curfew, Limit on Size of Parties as Covid Cases Rise in New York

By Ken MeyerNov 11th, 2020, 3:20 pm

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) announced that new public safety restrictions would be implemented throughout the state in light of rising coronavirus case rates around the country.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced in a conference call that the new round of lockdowns will require gyms, bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. every night. Restaurants will be allowed to provide curbside pickup service after 10, however.

In addition, Cuomo said private house parties would be required to adhere to a 10 person limit, the only exceptions being for households with 10 or more people. The governor called on local officials to enforce the new public safety guidelines when they go into effect on Friday, and he reportedly warned that the state might need to adopt further measures if the new guidelines prove insufficient.

“It’s tough on bars and restaurants. It’s tough on gyms. It’s tough on everyone,” said Cuomo. He added, “I would say we are within sight of the finish line. The vaccine has been discovered. It has to be perfected, it had to be operationalized, but we see the finish line. Losing money hurts, but money can be replaced. Losing a loved one hurts forever.”

Cuomo also took to Twitter to announce the new set of restrictions and urge public safety:

