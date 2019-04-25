Ocasio-Cortez Deletes Tweet Attacking Fellow Democrat She Assumed Was a Republican

In a now-deleted tweet, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) erroneously referred to Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) as one of the “older male members” of the Republican Party. The lawmaker is actually the only Democrat representing the Bluegrass State.

Ocasio-Cortez fired off her tweet in response to an attack from the Kentucky Republican Party, which tweeted “Looks like @AOC and #socialism are calling the shots for @KyDems now!” along with a photo of Yarmuth posing next to a cardboard cutout of Ocasio-Cortez.

In her response to that tweet, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “GOP: Let’s pose our older male members next to cardboard cutouts of young female legislators.”

.@AOC has deleted her tweet calling @RepJohnYarmuth a Republican (he is #Kentucky’s only Democrat in D.C. and House Budget Committee Chairman!). But nothing dies on the internet. #KY03 #AOC pic.twitter.com/Cmgy1p1L13 — Philmonger (@phillipmbailey) April 25, 2019

Yarmuth, a six-term congressman who chairs the House Budget Committee, recently said he would welcome Ocasio-Cortez to Kentucky. That comes even as Louisville’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America — the leftist organization that helped fuel Ocasio-Cortez’s historic upset victory against Joe Crowley — threatens to challenge Yarmuth’s seat with a leftist candidate.

“Donald Trump says something virtually by the hour that he should apologize for and he never does, and Republicans aren’t calling him out on anything,” Yarmuth said in comments to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

“I’d welcome her in Kentucky,” he added. “And I think the people of Kentucky would actually benefit from hearing her rather than just a quote or two taken out of context.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com