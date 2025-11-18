Pair of 10-Year-Old Tweets Come Back to Haunt Olivia Nuzzi Amid RFK Jr., Mark Sanford Affair Saga

Two eyebrow-raising social media posts — both over 10 years old — have resurfaced as lurid details of Olivia Nuzzi’s sex life have been brought to light.

The internet has been abuzz about Nuzzi since the first excerpt from her upcoming book, American Canto, a revealing look at her affair with Health and Human Services honcho Robert Kennedy Jr., dropped in Vanity Fair.

The entanglement with Kennedy cost Nuzzi her job at New York Magazine and her engagement last year.

And now, two curious tweets from 2015 are coming back to light.

The first, posted on January 19, 2015, was a link to an article by Nuzzi’s then-colleague Marin Cogan, entitled, “Why Can’t Hollywood Get Female Journalists Right?”

“Why does Hollywood think female reporters sleep with their sources?” Nuzzi asks in her post.

The article featured a photo of Kate Mara in her role as reporter Zoe Barnes in the Netflix series House of Cards, in which she has an affair with the president of the United States before meeting her grim end in a D.C. Metro station.

Another post from July 29, 2015 is a doodle that Nuzzi drew of former South Carolina Governor and Congressman Mark Sanford, with whom Nuzzi was also engaged in a sexual relationship, according to her ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza.

“My very realistic depiction of Mark Sanford,” Nuzzi wrote in the post.

The old X posts are in the spotlight after Lizza published a story on his Telos News website about how he found out his former flame slept with Sanford, who resigned as governor in 2009 after it was revealed he had cheated on his wife.

Sanford later served in Congress from 2013 to 2019 before launching an ill-fated 2020 presidential run, which Nuzzi covered.

Both posts remain on her X page as of Tuesday afternoon.