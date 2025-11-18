‘You’re a Terrible Person!’ Trump Laces Into ABC’s Mary Bruce Over Epstein Question

President Donald Trump lashed out at ABC News’ Mary Bruce on Tuesday during an Oval Office gaggle with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Previously in the gaggle, Bruce confronted Trump over meeting with MBS, who the CIA confirmed was behind the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

“Is it appropriate, Mr. President, for your family to be doing business in Saudi Arabia while you’re president?” Bruce asked. “Is that a conflict of interest?:

Trump defended the Saudi Prince, saying, “things happen.”

Later in the press availability, Bruce asked about the congressional vote to release the Epstein files, which the Trump administration has long opposed for reasons one can only surmise.

“Mr. President, why wait for Congress to release the Epstein files?’ Bruce asked. “Why not just do it now?“

Trump replied, “It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions. You start off with a man who is highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate, and just a terrible question.”

After dismissing the Epstein files as a “Democratic hoax” he returned to hitting ABC and threatening to take away their FCC license:

People are wise to your hoax, and ABC’s is your company, your crappy company, is one of the perpetrators. And I’ll tell you something. I’ll you something, I think the license should be taken away from ABC because your news is so fake and it’s so wrong. And we have a great commissioner, the chairman, who should look at that because I think when you come in And when you’re 97 percent negative to Trump. And then Trump wins the election in a landslide. That means, obviously, your news is not credible. And you’re not credible as a reporter.

Watch above via Fox News.