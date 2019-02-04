Pro-Trump Commentators Jack Kingston, André Bauer Are Out as CNN Contributors

Jack Kingston and André Bauer are joining the list of conservative commentators who will no longer be appearing on CNN.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that CNN declined to renew their contracts with former the elected officials-turned-commentators. Bauer was formerly the lieutenant governor of South Carolina. Kingston served in Congress, representing Georgia. Both are now former pro-Trump CNN voices.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity CNN gave me,” Bauer said when the Reporter reached him for comment. “The silent majority in our country feel like they do not have a voice in politics or the media. I have tried to express many of their feelings and why they supported Donald Trump.”

Bauer also suspects that his contract non-renewal has something to do with CNN pandering to its audience and cutting staunch pro-Trump figures loose.

“Judging by my social media each time I did a hit for them, they were probably right,” Bauer said.

A CNN source tells Mediaite that the changes were part of the natural shuffling of contributors — noting the network recently cut ties with progressives Michael Nutter and Page Pate.

