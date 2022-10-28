Reuters Has LIVE Stream of Musk Twitter Takeover at Twitter HQ — From The Sidewalk — Across the Street

On Twitter and on YouTube, but not on their Rumble account, international news agency Reuters on Friday has been running a live stream from Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters as Elon Musk takes over the company.

From outside the headquarters, we should say.

From across the street, we should add.

Eventually the live stream point of view did move around, showing various street views around the building, traffic driving by, various angles on the Twitter sign, different traffic driving by, pedestrians, and even an extreme close-up or two.

LIVE!

Folks viewing Twitter live in their browsers had questions about the live view of the headquarters from Reuters.

Is he throwing people out of the windows yet? https://t.co/eP4Xy3rhyq — REDACTED Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) October 28, 2022

Literally why? Are you waiting to see if people leave with boxes? What's the point? https://t.co/IcTc8M1NgZ — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) October 28, 2022

Fair questions. Musk began axing Twitter execs as soon as he had the reigns, and more layoffs have been predicted. The billionaire took the company private on Thursday when the acquisition was complete, a moment her marked in a tweet, of course, saying just before midnight eastern time that, “the bird is freed.”

On Friday, presumably from that livestreamed headquarters in San Fran, Musk wrote “let the good times roll,” in a tweet labeled “Spoiler alert.”

🎶 let the good times roll 🎶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

At the time of this posting the live stream was still street views and overheard conversations among pedestrians about the Musk takeover.

We’re just sorry we missed this part:

Maybe next time.

