Rockefeller Center’s Sad Christmas Tree is Getting a Brutal Twitter Mocking For Being ‘the Perfect Busted Tree for 2020’

By Leia IdlibyNov 18th, 2020, 12:10 pm

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

It’s that time of the year again and Rockefeller Center has put up its famous Christmas tree, but this year, nobody is impressed.

As the tree went up for the holiday season on Tuesday, the bottom half seemed to be missing branches, resulting in a pretty empty and unimpressive sight.

Twitter users were quick to mock the tree, several likening it to Charlie Brown’s, while others drew parallels between New York’s sad tree and the city’s even sadder year.

While some were a bit harsh, including Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Bernard B. Kerik — a former police officer who received a  presidential pardon from Donald Trump — others joked that the tree was the perfect ending to the horrors of 2020.

