Rockefeller Center’s Sad Christmas Tree is Getting a Brutal Twitter Mocking For Being ‘the Perfect Busted Tree for 2020’

It’s that time of the year again and Rockefeller Center has put up its famous Christmas tree, but this year, nobody is impressed.

As the tree went up for the holiday season on Tuesday, the bottom half seemed to be missing branches, resulting in a pretty empty and unimpressive sight.

Twitter users were quick to mock the tree, several likening it to Charlie Brown’s, while others drew parallels between New York’s sad tree and the city’s even sadder year.

While some were a bit harsh, including Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Bernard B. Kerik — a former police officer who received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump — others joked that the tree was the perfect ending to the horrors of 2020.

DE BLASIO’S NYC: Rockefeller Christmas Tree Mostly Destroyed in Transit, City Can’t Erect Properly https://t.co/GZ4UYiOGEb — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 18, 2020

Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse? 2020on brand… pic.twitter.com/6K2n4bX9u7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/kRt8qCNudo — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020

2020 gave us a reggie christmas tree pic.twitter.com/cWQu1ytBuA — Desus Nice (@desusnice) November 18, 2020

This is the perfect busted tree for 2020 pic.twitter.com/i7F7NiFp37 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 17, 2020

Even the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is tired of 2020.#ThisTreeSuckspic.twitter.com/gV1G55StHi — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 18, 2020

What is this, a joke? This is the Rockefeller Christmas tree for 2020. It depicts @NYCMayor‘s city as it stands today: broken, empty, drained of its life, by failed leadership and incompetence. pic.twitter.com/1S0qyIbmE1 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) November 18, 2020

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree looks like one of those really old tree people in “Lord of the Rings” that just wanders off into the forest to die — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020

The Rockefeller Christmas tree, just like the rest of us, really been through things in 2020 pic.twitter.com/6xC8C34iMk — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) November 16, 2020

Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree.

Rockefeller Center: Hold my beer. https://t.co/OexnJvaf86 — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) November 17, 2020

