Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) burner Twitter account — a secret profile he used to privately “lurk” on news outlets, celebrities, family members, journalists who covered him, and other politicians — features some curious jabs at his Senate colleagues and President Donald Trump’s Republican allies.

After Slate’s Ashley Feinberg used information Romney provided in an Atlantic profile to track down an account named “Pierre Delecto,” Utah’s junior senator confirmed that he did indeed operate the page, telling the Atlantic on Sunday “it’s me” — in French.

Romney quickly locked down the account by making it private, but not before other Twitter users were able to comb through his tweets, retweets, and posts that he has “liked.”

Among Romney’s secret likes included a post mocking Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

That particularly juicy Pierre Delecto like, which was unearthed by Georgetown professor Don Moynihan who shared screenshots, Romney favorited a recent post that featured a picture of Rubio sitting in a massive throne that made him look tiny and included the caption, “I’m not sure there’s ever been a photo that sums up a person’s essence better than this does.”

Pierre Delecto/maybe-Mitt also liked this tweet suggesting that this is the defining image of Marco Rubio. Some uncomfortable moments ahead in the Senate. 6/ pic.twitter.com/QKzABnbSUh — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 20, 2019

Another notable Pierre Delecto moment revealed Romney’s thoughts on Trump-ally and former GOP House speaker Newt Gingrich’s history of infidelity.

“You were cheating on your second wife with the woman who is now your third wife even while impeaching Clinton for cheating on his wife. Show yourself out,” read the September post that Pierre Delecto favorited in response to Gingrich defending Trump against the ongoing Democratic impeachment effort. The tweet in question was penned by a Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) parody account.

Mitt Romney and New Gingrich don’t like each other. That is not news. Romney once called him a “failed leader” who “resigned in disgrace.” #PierreDelecto also does not care for Newt Gingrich, as demonstrated by his like of this tweet. 3/ pic.twitter.com/B8oCtzjA9j — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 20, 2019

While Romney has not overtly supported calls for impeachment, a third intriguing Pierre Delecto Twitter like took a shot at Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) hypocrisy on the issue by sharing his 1998 comments on the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, who Graham attacked at the time for refusing to comply with Congressional inquiries — a move that Trump is now utilizing to curb Democratic-led investigations into his attempts to push Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden.

“This can’t be retweeted enough,” read the tweet that Romney liked, which contained a throwback clip of Graham saying of Clinton, “A president who doesn’t comply with Congressional requests for information is subject to impeachment.”

Many people have been reminding Lindsey Graham that he used to be a bit more likely to find Presidential misbehavior to be impeachment-worthy in the past. Pierre Delecto also liked this tweet about the person who may or may not be his fellow Senator! 5/ pic.twitter.com/RS49CU3Bwp — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 20, 2019

Romney’s other secret Twitter activity included shots at Rudy Giuliani, as he “liked” a tweet comparing Trump’s personal lawyer to a “Batman movie” villain, and his fellow Utah lawmaker Sen. Mike Lee (R) for supporting the White House’s Syria withdrawal.

During his recent interview with the Atlantic‘s McKay Coppins, Romney, who created the account ahead of his 2012 presidential run, revealed that he uses a secret profile.

“What do they call me, a lurker?” he said. “I won’t give you the name of it, [but] I’m following 668 people.”

While noting that he does not follow the president on his private page, Romney said Trump “tweets so much” and likened the commander-in-chief’s social media activity to one of his nieces who frequently posts on Instagram: “I love her, but it’s like, ah, it’s too much.”

After Slate discovered the account based on this information, the outlet reported that Romney used the burner profile to anonymously defend himself on Twitter and criticize what he deemed to be unfair coverage.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]