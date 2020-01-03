Selective Service Website Crashes Amid Apparent Fear of Iran War Draft

The official website for the Selective Service System, a government agency responsible for potential military conscription, crashed on Friday – apparently amid fear that U.S. citizens would be drafted into a war with Iran following the killing of Iranian Quds Force Supreme Commander Qasem Soleimani.

According to Mother Jones, “So many Americans Googled ‘draft requirements’ and ‘military exemptions’ that the United States Selective Service website crashed,” on Friday.

hm, seems that people want to know the draft age right now pic.twitter.com/pN3DY1fYcO — Ali Breland (@alibreland) January 3, 2020

“Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time,” announced the Selective Service in a statement on Twitter. “If you are attempting to register or verify registration, please check back later today as we are working to resolve this issue. We appreciate your patience.”

Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time. If you are attempting to register or verify registration, please check back later today as we are working to resolve this issue. We appreciate your patience. — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) January 3, 2020

“The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual. In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft,” the agency added in another post.

The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual. In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft. pic.twitter.com/M4tY2dLoX1 — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) January 3, 2020

After one social media user asked how to “unregister” from the Selective Service System, the agency reminded the user that “Registration is a requirement for all men 18-25.”

Registration is a requirement for all men 18-25. — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) January 3, 2020

