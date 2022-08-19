‘State TV’: Conservatives Shred CNN Tweet Urging People to Consider Slow Decline From Record Gas Prices a Pay Raise

Conservatives shredded CNN over a tweet urging people to consider the decline from record gas prices as a pay raise or tax cut.

“Next time you stop at a gas station, think of it as a $100-a-month tax cut. Or a maybe $100-a-month raise,” tweeted CNN on Friday with an accompanying article.

Next time you stop at a gas station, think of it as a $100-a-month tax cut. Or a maybe $100-a-month raise. https://t.co/7FOuCRfrJt — CNN (@CNN) August 19, 2022

The lead of the article by CNN Business senior writer Chris Isidore reads:

Next time you stop at a gas station, think of it as a $100-a-month tax cut. Or a maybe $100-a-month raise. The steady drop in gas prices over the last few months has turned into an unexpected form of economic stimulus, coming at a time when the Federal Reserve is trying to cool the economy and battle rising prices with higher interest rates. Since hitting a record of $5.02 a gallon on June 14, the national average price for regular gas is down $1.10, or 22%, to $3.92, according to AAA. That average has now fallen for 67 consecutive days. Since the typical US household uses about 90 gallons of gas a month, the $1.10 drop in prices equals a savings of $98.82.

On average, gas prices nationwide are currently almost $3.92, according to AAA.

Conservatives on Twitter blasted what they saw as rank propaganda:

State TV. Getting rid of Stelter won’t fix that place https://t.co/fvas4sXLzP — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 19, 2022

Chris Licht, you’ve got a LOT more firings to make if you want CNN to be a real news organization. https://t.co/mkZmIHzMCI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 19, 2022

or a $36.50/mo pay cut from a year ago, when prices were 73 cents lower… https://t.co/kfaNIgi5RR — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) August 19, 2022

Or, think of it as gas still being more than 60% more expensive than it was when Biden became president. This piece, geez. Written by the DNC? https://t.co/6YyVoJZ1GR — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) August 19, 2022

We cut your salary by $300-a-month. Now we gave you a $100-a-month raise. Why aren’t you happy? https://t.co/mNfoHe7x1f — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) August 19, 2022

Journalism at its finest https://t.co/kxoOGBv9GK — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 19, 2022

Gas still costs, on average, $1.50 more per gallon than it did on January 20, 2021. This spin should be reported as an in-kind contribution to the Democrat Party. https://t.co/4UYHEnvD3J — Marc Lotter (@marc_lotter) August 19, 2022

Are you kidding me with this? Gas is still $1.50 more per gallon than it was 18 months ago. Oh, and wage growth is still behind inflation. In no universe are you getting any relief at the gas pump, but here comes CNN to blatantly lie to you. https://t.co/subhFaLQUm — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 19, 2022

CNN just makes it so easy for its critics. This is some next level gaslighting. https://t.co/Xw0TcAEtSn — Brian Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@Brian_Riedl) August 19, 2022

Example of why Americans no longer trust the media. https://t.co/EQK44b917B https://t.co/wFEEyLmYtp — Scott Gulbransen (@LVGully) August 19, 2022

Fixed it: The next time you stop at a gas station, think of it as an over $100-a-month tax hike. Or maybe an over $100-a-month pay cut compared to gas prices when Joe Biden took office. https://t.co/XAfkYplsoH — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) August 19, 2022

This is like the jewelry store that triples their prices before advertising a 50%-off super blowout sale. Imagine being stupid enough to not only believe you’re saving money but to actively shill for the gaslighters. https://t.co/g3CY92PCsp — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 19, 2022

Better yet, next time you stop at a gas station remember that gas was $2.38/gallon when @POTUS took office. https://t.co/sb0hIbPY3s — Rep. Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) August 19, 2022

O stubborn, self-willed exile from the loving breast! Two gin-scented tears trickled down the sides of his nose. But it was all right, everything was all right, the struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself. He loved Big Biden. https://t.co/MGqS1oDojm — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 19, 2022

