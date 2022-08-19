‘State TV’: Conservatives Shred CNN Tweet Urging People to Consider Slow Decline From Record Gas Prices a Pay Raise

By Jackson RichmanAug 19th, 2022, 1:20 pm
 
Gas Prices

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Conservatives shredded CNN over a tweet urging people to consider the decline from record gas prices as a pay raise or tax cut.

“Next time you stop at a gas station, think of it as a $100-a-month tax cut. Or a maybe $100-a-month raise,” tweeted CNN on Friday with an accompanying article.

The lead of the article by CNN Business senior writer Chris Isidore reads:

Next time you stop at a gas station, think of it as a $100-a-month tax cut. Or a maybe $100-a-month raise.

The steady drop in gas prices over the last few months has turned into an unexpected form of economic stimulus, coming at a time when the Federal Reserve is trying to cool the economy and battle rising prices with higher interest rates.

Since hitting a record of $5.02 a gallon on June 14, the national average price for regular gas is down $1.10, or 22%, to $3.92, according to AAA. That average has now fallen for 67 consecutive days.

Since the typical US household uses about 90 gallons of gas a month, the $1.10 drop in prices equals a savings of $98.82.

On average, gas prices nationwide are currently almost $3.92, according to AAA.

Conservatives on Twitter blasted what they saw as rank propaganda:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: