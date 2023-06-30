Stephen Miller Sends Threatening Letter to 200 Schools Telling Them He’ll Sue If They Consider Race in Applications: ‘You Are Hereby Warned’

Former advisor to President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, announced Friday on social media that he has sent a letter to deans of 200 law schools around the country threatening to sue them if they bypass the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action.

In a 6-3 decision on Thursday this week, the Supreme Court ruled in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, that considering race for potential students violated the 14th Amendment of the Constitution under the Equal Protection Clause.

The ruling effectively ended affirmative action in college admissions with one of three dissenting justices, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, calling the decision “indefensible.”

However, on Friday, Miller, who currently acts as the President of America First Legal, announced he would bring the law schools to court if they try to “violate, bypass, circumvent, or subvert” the ruling.

“Today, we sent a warning letter to the deans of 200 law schools around America, telling them that they must obey the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down illegal racial discrimination and affirmative action,” Miller said in a Twitter video. “If they try to violate, circumvent, bypass, subvert or otherwise program around that ruling. We are going to take them to court. We are going to hold them to account.”

Watch the full video below:

BREAKING: @America1stLegal sent a legal threat letter to every law school in America: comply with the Supreme Court ruling on “affirmative action” — or see you in court. If you’re a victim of discrimination call us at 1-877-AFL-5454 pic.twitter.com/BsUbaMYM1L — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 30, 2023

In his letter to John F. Manning, dean of Harvard Law School, Miller wrote the school should not follow the advice of “those within and outside” their institutions by trying to circumvent the ruling to “achieve the same discriminatory outcome.”

“Anyone telling you such a thing is coaching you to engage in illegal conduct in brazen violation of a Supreme Court ruling, lawbreaking in which you would be fully complicit and thus fully liable,” Miller wrote. “You are hereby warned.”

