Tesla Stock CRATERS After Elon Musk Tweets That the ‘Price is Too High’

Tesla’s stock took a deep plunge only moments after the company’s CEO Elon Musk tweeted that “the price is too high.”

Musk tweeted on Friday that Tesla’s stock price was “too high” and called to “give people back their freedom.” And immediately after, his shares tanked more than 7%.

Tesla stock price is too high imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Now give people back their FREEDOM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

The stock momentarily rose, but then continued to nosedive. As of this writing, Tesla is trading at 709.26, down 72.61 points — a total of 9.29 percent down from the opening bell.

Musk previously promised to sell “almost all physical possessions” including his house:

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Many have taken to Twitter to address Musk’s posts, or roast the CEO, questioning if he “is okay.”

