Trump Decries ‘Horrible’ Treatment of Conservatives on Social Media, Shouts Out Diamond & Silk and James Woods

President Donald Trump threw a bit of flattery at pro-Trump vloggers and Fox News regulars Diamond and Silk on Friday.

It all happened during his latest rant against Facebook and alleged censorship of conservative voices.

“The wonderful Diamond and Silk have been treated so horribly by Facebook,” Trump kvetched. “They work so hard and what has been done to them is very sad – and we’re looking into. It’s getting worse and worse for Conservatives on social media!”

The wonderful Diamond and Silk have been treated so horribly by Facebook. They work so hard and what has been done to them is very sad – and we’re looking into. It’s getting worse and worse for Conservatives on social media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

Trump’s tweet follows an earlier social media post where he said he was “monitoring” the censorship of American citizens on social media.

I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. This is the United States of America — and we have what’s known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

Trump also tweeted out that he was surprised to see “conservative thinkers” like James Woods and Paul Joseph Watson were also banned, citing a report from Breitbart:

So surprised to see Conservative thinkers like James Woods banned from Twitter, and Paul Watson banned from Facebook! https://t.co/eHX3Z5CMXb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

Trump has repeatedly decried social media censorship and it was even a topic of discussion during last month’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Stifling Free Speech: Technological Censorship and the Public Discourse.”

During that hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz said this: “What makes the threat of political censorship so problematic is the lack of transparency, the invisibility, the ability for a handful of giant tech companies to decide if a particular speaker is disfavored,” Cruz said

[photo via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com