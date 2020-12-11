Pro-Trump pundits Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, better known as “Diamond and Silk,” are outraged over the Supreme Court’s rejection of the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that sought to overturn the election results in four key swing states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden, and are tweeting calls for the military to intervene on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Shortly after the court’s opinion was announced, the Newsmax hosts who describe themselves as Trump’s “Most Loyal Supporters” posted several tweets bemoaning the decision and calling for the military to act.

“If the Supreme Court can’t save our Republic, then where is the Military?” asked one Tweet. They shared that one again with an additional comment accusing some unnamed foe (presumably Democrats supporting Biden) of attempting to “overthrow the Government by exploiting a Pandemic,” and again calling for military intervention.

If the Supreme Court can’t save our Republic, then where is the Military? — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) December 11, 2020

Trying to overthrow the Government by exploiting a Pandemic, thus implementing rules that break our election laws, is unconstitutional.

If the DOJ and the FBI can’t do their jobs, then where is the Military? This is a Coup! https://t.co/ubZ2dCPjIZ — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) December 12, 2020

There needs to be a Forensic Audit done by our Military in all the Swing states in question. The ballot boxes need to be open, and the Dominion machines need to be examined for irregularities. All Illegal Ballots and Illegal tabulation counts should be removed! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) December 12, 2020

It’s far from the first time the duo has made controversial comments. Fox News dropped their Fox Nation program earlier this year after they promoted conspiracy theories related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mediaite reached out to Diamond and Silk for comment, but did not receive a response.

