Newsmax TV hosts Diamond and Silk (Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson) have dropped a new rap song in response to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates saying that the United States should move towards “100% synthetic beef.”

The rap released on Saturday night urges the government not to start “messing” with their meat.

“Don’t be messing with our meat, cuz you know we love to eat, we grill it, fry it, shake it, and bake it and eat it with our teeth,” Hardaway begins.

“Yum, yum,” Richardson then interjected.

Diamond and Silk warn people in a new rap about messing with their meat. pic.twitter.com/07iVwcVZzx — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 21, 2021

“Don’t forget the season salt, the hot sauce, or the barbeque sauce to top it all off,” Hardaway added, all while Richardson’s spitting of the beat became ever more intense.

“Don’t mess with the cow because you ain’t down, don’t be messing with our meat,” Hardaway concluded.

It remains to be seen whether the duo who encouraged supporters to get the coronavirus and have a thirty-minute Saturday evening program on Newsmax after being ousted from Fox Nation, can truly have a future in the music industry.

