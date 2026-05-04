Trump Posts UNO Meme Touting He Has ‘All the Cards’ – and Critics Are All Pointing Out the Same Problem
President Donald Trump’s AI-generated meme of him clutching a full hand of UNO cards was meant to signal his leverage in the ongoing Iran conflict, but instead triggered a wave of online mockery with critics — and even the Iranian regime — questioned whether he understood the goal of the card game.
The pile-on came after the White House shared the meme to X late Sunday a day after it was posted by Trump himself during a pre-midnight social media storm.
The White House account shared the image of Trump holding up a hand of UNO cards, six Wild Cards, alongside the caption: “I have all the cards.”
In the popular card game, each player is dealt a hand and takes turns matching cards by color or number, using special cards like skips, reverses, and penalties to disrupt opponents with the simple objective of being the first to get rid of all their own cards. The player left holding the most cards at the end is effectively in the losing position, not the strongest.
The opportunity to roast the president for the apparent gaffe was not lost on his critics at home, who loudly rounded on his meme to mock what appeared to be a fundamental misunderstanding of the game’s rules.
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) told Trump to fire his social media person, flatly adding, “in Uno you win by having no cards.”
MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski and a stream of others pointed out the same:
Journalist Nick Bryant, who said he plays the game often with his child, also noted that players can’t win the game with Trump’s hand:
Within hours, an Iranian diplomatic account, apparently taking the meme to be directed at negotiations to end its conflict with the U.S., pounced on Trump on the gaffe with its own viral UNO-themed retort.
“Yes, we have less cards,” it posted, alongside an AI-generated image of a regime spox holding a +4 card and a skip card.
The pile-on continued as others ridiculed the post:
For many users on X, however, any chance of political point-scoring was lost in the fact that reducing geopolitical diplomacy to an online flamewar is proof they’re living in the “dumbest” timeline.
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