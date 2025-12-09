Trump Rages at Ex-Ally in Name-Calling Rant to Politico — Without Being Asked

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump raged at former ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during a new Politico interview with a string of names as he answered a question that didn’t mention her by name.

Rep. Greene has long been an outspoken ally and booster of President Trump, but the government shutdown saw her take her own party to task on the issue of health care, and defy Trump with her vocal support for releasing the Epstein Files. MTG savaged Trump recently in a video announcing her impending retirement from Congress.

Politico White House Bureau Chief Dasha Burns dropped a new interview with Trump on Monday morning that was heavily focused on foreign policy, but also covered other topics.

In one exchange, Burns asked Trump about the criticism that he’s too focused on international issues, and Trump veered off immediately to attack Greene:

Burns: We’ve talked a lot about foreign policy. You’ve spent a ton of your first year focused on those conflicts around the world. And that has led to some concerns, even from your own supporters, that there hasn’t been enough focus on some of the issues here at home. I know that this week you’re going back out on … on the trail, um, giving me flashbacks of … of covering your rallies here. Um, you’re hitting the road to talk about the economy. I wonder, sir, what grade would you give your economy right now? Trump: Before I answer that, let me just tell you something. I’ve watched stupid people like Marjorie Traitor Greene, or some people call her Taylor Greene. Some people call her Taylor Brown because green sometimes turns to brown, which isn’t nice. But I’ve watched her say that he spends too much time on foreign. Well, by doing that … first of all, it doesn’t take a lot of time. Uh, I made one trip. I brought back trillions of dollars on that one trip. I stopped in Japan. I stopped in South Korea. I met with President Xi and ended what could’ve been a big … Burns: You went to the Middle East. Trump: … problem. Burns: I was on that trip with you. Uh-huh. Trump: Went to the Middle East. I brought back, uh, $3 trillion from the Middle East. I sold many Boeing airplanes on that trip, like 300. Uh, when I go on a trip, I only have one place in mind; it’s the United States. So when, you know, people with low IQs, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, she’s a low IQ person … when she says it’s too … but she was a loyal person until I wasn’t able to answer her phone calls ’cause I’m just too busy to answer people’s phone calls. You can’t call me three times a day. And it’s just, you know, not appropriate when I have, you know, over 200 congressmen, 53 senators, 212 countries, you know, all of these people are calling, and a family. Actually, the family suffers. It’s harder for me to call back the family. Uh, but when you think of what I’ve done, remember, uh, rare earth and the problem with magnets and all of these things that was gonna shut down the whole world? I worked it out with President Xi and we have a good relationship. I worked it out with President Xi very favorable … Burns: Well, so that does … Trump: … to the United States.

Watch above via Politico — the full interview is here.