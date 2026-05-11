Trump Drowns Feed With MAGA Praise in Late-Night Truth Social Dump Celebrating Himself

President Donald Trump spent more than an hour reposting praise for himself on Truth Social late Sunday by sharing AI-generated imagery hailing him as the “greatest” from several MAGA loyalist accounts and attacking Democratic opponents.

The president opened the spree by declaring “Excellent Poll Numbers. Thank You!” without linking to what poll he was referencing before unloading a series of reposts from an account called “Women for Trump.”

The 10 posts shared from the account onto Trump’s feed included messages reading: “Trump’s the real deal! A true American badass,” “Thank God for Trump,” “The Greatest of All Time” and “Presidents come and go but he will forever be remembered as the GOAT.”

Trump amplified a polling item claiming he had overtaken former President Ronald Reagan as the “most beloved president among Republicans.”

The claim appeared to reference a CNN report published in July 2025, rather than more recent surveys showing Trump with approval ratings in the low-to-mid 30s.

Trump also revived false claims surrounding election fraud, reposting an image of election workers carrying the caption: “Start arresting poll workers that cheated in elections and watch how fast they tell who told them to cheat.”

Several of the reposts featured AI-generated imagery, including one depicting workers carving Trump’s face into Mount Rushmore alongside former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

The posting spree ended with one post showing former President Joe Biden as the “worst” and Trump sharing an image attacking Democrats as having “no solutions,” “no policies,” “no joy,” and “no love for America.”

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