Twitter Bands Together to Share Their Hilarious, Musical, and Truly Bizarre Favorite TikTik Videos and We’re Cracking Up

By Caleb HoweAug 1st, 2020, 3:46 pm

President Donald Trump says he is going to ban TikTok in the United States. TikTok says they aren’t going anywhere. There are serious and legitimate security concerns about the app, not to mention ethical questions about using a product from such a brutal regime. Particularly while they are in the middle of a genocide.

There are, though, also legitimate concerns from those who now make their living on the app, or at least supplement their income during the lockdowns, who argue their use of the app doesn’t benefit the Chinese regime. And the question of the massive creative output from millions of users who were expressing themselves in the medium.

But a lot of Twitter users are setting the minefield aside and sharing TikTok videos in their own threads, against the possibility the service become unavailable in the States. And the results range from amazing to hilarious to truly bizarre. A perfect scale of the service overall.

Naturally, there were a lot of political and newly posted videos reacting to the ban, many echoing the idea that for Trump, this is personal. And of course Twitter, being Twitter, took the opportunity to poke fun at the future potential refugees of the service as they move to other social media.

But by far the best thing is people sharing their favorite TikTok videos to Twitter. You know, for posterity.

I feel this.

And then, of course, there is the pièce de résistance.

If you weren’t familiar with TikTok before the news of the ban, you probably are now. Still, if you’re really worried about what comes next, I have an answer.

We’ll just file that under speculation for now, though.

