President Donald Trump says he is going to ban TikTok in the United States. TikTok says they aren’t going anywhere. There are serious and legitimate security concerns about the app, not to mention ethical questions about using a product from such a brutal regime. Particularly while they are in the middle of a genocide.

There are, though, also legitimate concerns from those who now make their living on the app, or at least supplement their income during the lockdowns, who argue their use of the app doesn’t benefit the Chinese regime. And the question of the massive creative output from millions of users who were expressing themselves in the medium.

But a lot of Twitter users are setting the minefield aside and sharing TikTok videos in their own threads, against the possibility the service become unavailable in the States. And the results range from amazing to hilarious to truly bizarre. A perfect scale of the service overall.

Naturally, there were a lot of political and newly posted videos reacting to the ban, many echoing the idea that for Trump, this is personal. And of course Twitter, being Twitter, took the opportunity to poke fun at the future potential refugees of the service as they move to other social media.

Professional Tiktokers doing their last Tiktok before it gets banned tomorrow pic.twitter.com/g7zrgfHF50 — stoptakingmycheetos (@swaginmyjeans) August 1, 2020

But by far the best thing is people sharing their favorite TikTok videos to Twitter. You know, for posterity.

since it’s gonna be done i’m downloading some favs pic.twitter.com/U2Eq4NyGWx — nick “gop donor class” lindquist (@nick_lindquist) August 1, 2020

pic.twitter.com/oxjhwecECj — Alexander but Abolish the Police (@AVeryTrashVoid) August 1, 2020

It’s the way these kids be editing these videos my god. Shit is in different areas! pic.twitter.com/y4DIwrOiBc — Peachy Fishback (@KWEENOFlNSOMNIA) August 1, 2020

😭 currently saving all my favorite tiktoks just in case pic.twitter.com/lfo1Kfo106 — 🌙 Gabriela (@spacemermaidgab) August 1, 2020

Does Trump know that by banning TikTok he’s also pissing off suburban moms pic.twitter.com/4o9hjNM7rN — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 1, 2020

put this in a museum pic.twitter.com/1lEXgmGlQl — madi (@lovejiyong) August 1, 2020

I feel this.

And then, of course, there is the pièce de résistance.

If you weren’t familiar with TikTok before the news of the ban, you probably are now. Still, if you’re really worried about what comes next, I have an answer.

Microsoft's version of TikTok will be mostly the same, except it will also come with a tracker injected into your bloodstream so Bill Gates knows where you are in case you have to be killed. Also it will have slightly faster uploads. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 1, 2020

We’ll just file that under speculation for now, though.

