Twitter Blows Up Amid NEW Blackface Scandal and Report on Profane Fairfax Remarks: ‘What’s the Matter With Virginia?’

Just as Ralph Northam was starting to recede from the news cycle… this happened.

In the span of a few minutes, news broke that Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) wore blackface in college (which he admitted to), and that Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) privately said “fuck that bitch” about the woman accusing him of sexual assault (which his office is denying).

Thus sending Politics Twitter into a shocked frenzy:

have we tried unplugging Virginia and then plugging it back in again? — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) February 6, 2019

Props to Virginia for somehow making Terry McAuliffe, a guy who left his wife in the delivery room to attend a political fundraiser, look like a wholesome model for public service. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 6, 2019

Exclusive footage of the Virginia Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/3jsM284gxy — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 6, 2019

Quick Update on the Virginia situation:

– VA Governor: admitted blackface problem

– VA Lt Gov: accusation of sexual assault

– VA AG: admitted blackface

problem

– Shawna: Googling, again, Virginia governor line of succession — Shawna Thomas (@Shawna) February 6, 2019

Line of succession in VA, for those keeping track at home: Governor admits wearing blackface

Lt. Governor accused of sexual assault

Attorney General admits wearing blackface — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) February 6, 2019

I cut my teeth covering what I thought was the craziest political state, Florida Virginia now holds the crown Two blackface scandals involving the VA gov & attorney general nearly defy belief, except for the fact that this was the Confederacy's capitalhttps://t.co/82WlY1lA2l — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 6, 2019

VA AG Mark Herring, 2nd in line for governorship, apologizes for wearing blackface when he was 19. Gov & Lt Gov under fire. Can anybody run this commonwealth? — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) February 6, 2019

Virginia LG Justin Fairfax tweeted a statement about his sexual assault allegation LITERALLY THE SAME MINUTE Herring tweeted his about blackface: 11:38 a.m. pic.twitter.com/P4uyApXZxH — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 6, 2019

Herring said on Saturday that it was "no longer possible" for Northam to serve as governor after his blackface admission. *stares directly into camera*https://t.co/WGvbdPFBb2 — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) February 6, 2019

congratulations to virginia on its new job as florida — Peter Finocchiaro (@PLFino) February 6, 2019

“We are pleased to announce that Milkshake Duck has been named governor of Virginia.” ::ten minutes later:: “Welp." — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 6, 2019

We go live to the Virginia Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/3iEBGGf8iy — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 6, 2019

"we didn't start the fire" but for virginia politicians besieged by scandal — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 6, 2019

Virginia politics right now pic.twitter.com/VPMuHt7vpT — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) February 6, 2019

What’s the Matter With Virginia? I mean, really.

How tough was it to keep black shoe polish off your face or stay out of klan robes as a young man in that state in the 1980s? https://t.co/AyO1BbBbE8 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 6, 2019

Just spit-balling here.. but this seems unlikely to end well….. https://t.co/eOfM8ueX7P — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 6, 2019

This story is 🦇 💩 https://t.co/TnfojnNxEW — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 6, 2019

President Donald Trump‘s son, Donald Trump Jr., also weighed in:

OMG! What’s wrong with the Virginia Democratic Party? First the governor, then the Lt Gov’s problems now the third in line, the states Attorney General, another Democrat has a “blackface” problem! It’s almost like Democrats are totally full of crap! Disgusting! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2019

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com