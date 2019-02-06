Twitter Blows Up Amid NEW Blackface Scandal and Report on Profane Fairfax Remarks: ‘What’s the Matter With Virginia?’
Just as Ralph Northam was starting to recede from the news cycle… this happened.
In the span of a few minutes, news broke that Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) wore blackface in college (which he admitted to), and that Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) privately said “fuck that bitch” about the woman accusing him of sexual assault (which his office is denying).
Thus sending Politics Twitter into a shocked frenzy:
have we tried unplugging Virginia and then plugging it back in again?
— Wesley (@WesleyLowery) February 6, 2019
Props to Virginia for somehow making Terry McAuliffe, a guy who left his wife in the delivery room to attend a political fundraiser, look like a wholesome model for public service.
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 6, 2019
Exclusive footage of the Virginia Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/3jsM284gxy
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 6, 2019
Quick Update on the Virginia situation:
– VA Governor: admitted blackface problem
– VA Lt Gov: accusation of sexual assault
– VA AG: admitted blackface
problem
– Shawna: Googling, again, Virginia governor line of succession
— Shawna Thomas (@Shawna) February 6, 2019
Line of succession in VA, for those keeping track at home:
Governor admits wearing blackface
Lt. Governor accused of sexual assault
Attorney General admits wearing blackface
— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) February 6, 2019
VA pols admitting blackface pic.twitter.com/tWyJoqXml1
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 6, 2019
I cut my teeth covering what I thought was the craziest political state, Florida
Virginia now holds the crown
Two blackface scandals involving the VA gov & attorney general nearly defy belief, except for the fact that this was the Confederacy's capitalhttps://t.co/82WlY1lA2l
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 6, 2019
VA AG Mark Herring, 2nd in line for governorship, apologizes for wearing blackface when he was 19. Gov & Lt Gov under fire. Can anybody run this commonwealth?
— HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) February 6, 2019
Virginia LG Justin Fairfax tweeted a statement about his sexual assault allegation LITERALLY THE SAME MINUTE Herring tweeted his about blackface: 11:38 a.m. pic.twitter.com/P4uyApXZxH
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 6, 2019
Herring said on Saturday that it was "no longer possible" for Northam to serve as governor after his blackface admission.
*stares directly into camera*https://t.co/WGvbdPFBb2
— Alexi McCammond (@alexi) February 6, 2019
congratulations to virginia on its new job as florida
— Peter Finocchiaro (@PLFino) February 6, 2019
“We are pleased to announce that Milkshake Duck has been named governor of Virginia.”
::ten minutes later::
“Welp."
— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 6, 2019
We go live to the Virginia Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/3iEBGGf8iy
— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 6, 2019
"we didn't start the fire" but for virginia politicians besieged by scandal
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 6, 2019
Virginia politics right now pic.twitter.com/VPMuHt7vpT
— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) February 6, 2019
What’s the Matter With Virginia? I mean, really.
How tough was it to keep black shoe polish off your face or stay out of klan robes as a young man in that state in the 1980s? https://t.co/AyO1BbBbE8
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 6, 2019
Just spit-balling here.. but this seems unlikely to end well….. https://t.co/eOfM8ueX7P
— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 6, 2019
This story is 🦇 💩 https://t.co/TnfojnNxEW
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 6, 2019
President Donald Trump‘s son, Donald Trump Jr., also weighed in:
OMG! What’s wrong with the Virginia Democratic Party? First the governor, then the Lt Gov’s problems now the third in line, the states Attorney General, another Democrat has a “blackface” problem!
It’s almost like Democrats are totally full of crap! Disgusting!
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2019
