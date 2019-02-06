comScore

Twitter Blows Up Amid NEW Blackface Scandal and Report on Profane Fairfax Remarks: ‘What’s the Matter With Virginia?’

by | Feb 6th, 2019, 12:42 pm

Just as Ralph Northam was starting to recede from the news cycle… this happened.

In the span of a few minutes, news broke that Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) wore blackface in college (which he admitted to), and that Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) privately said “fuck that bitch” about the woman accusing him of sexual assault (which his office is denying).

Thus sending Politics Twitter into a shocked frenzy:

President Donald Trump‘s son, Donald Trump Jr., also weighed in:

