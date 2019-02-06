comScore

The Atlantic‘s Jemele Hill Makes Trump Assassination Reference in SOTU Tweet

by | Feb 6th, 2019, 12:57 pm

Jemele Hill, a staff writer at The Atlantic, tweeted Tuesday that instead of shouting “whose mans is this”, as one tweet suggested, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should shout “GETCHO HAND OUT MY POCKET.”

“GETCHO HAND OUT MY POCKET” is a reference to the assassination of Malcolm X by three Nation of Islam members in 1965. The phrase was shouted just before he was killed with a double-barrel shotgun and a handguns.

Hill was subsequently criticized for making the reference:

Before joining The Atlantic, Hill was an anchor at ESPN before leaving after receiving the ire of management after tweeting, “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself with other white supremacists.”

[Featured image via screengrab]

