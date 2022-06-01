Twitter Goes Nuts Over Bo Burnham Routine Viciously Lampooning Joe Rogan — Without Ever Saying His Name
Pioneering YouTube comic Bo Burnham has gone viral with a bit that viciously lampoons fellow comic and podcaster Joe Rogan, without ever saying his name.
On Monday, Burnham released over an hour of outtakes from his Netflix special “Inside,” which he cleverly titled “The Inside Outtakes.”
The video has racked up millions of views on YouTube, but one bit in particular took Twitter by storm. Simply titled “The Podcast,” it featurestwo minutes of Burnham pattering with another Bo Burnham about the “war on comedy” and their courageous battle for free speech. Although Rogan’s name is never mentioned, Burnham’s target is unmistakable.
Burnham topped Twitter trends on Tuesday after a viral clip of the bit caught fire — and Rogan was trending with him, for once not for something said on his own show.
Blue-checks on Twitter weighed in, and there were a lot of fed-up Rogan-dislikers eager to praise Burnham:
I am slain. https://t.co/2cuiwpbaid
— Jared Petty (@pettycommajared) June 1, 2022
Arguably the greatest thing I've ever seen. https://t.co/8wEztAeuJ9
— Jon Helmkamp (@JonHelmkamp) June 1, 2022
I don't know anything about Bo Burnham, but you made me look him up, and after seeing this, I'm a fan 😂https://t.co/g7tuoEwUBp
— Dana Nuccitelli (@dana1981) June 1, 2022
Brilliantly funny!! https://t.co/a0YVw9c2zj
— Mimi Chen (@MImi_TheSound) June 1, 2022
OMG hahahhahahahahahahahaaha!!!!! and HAHAHHAHAHAHAHHA again @boburnham https://t.co/X3jZMDeinA
— Sue Costello aka SueTV (@suecostello) June 1, 2022
The apparent reference has not gone unnoticed… https://t.co/d2N3FMetPX
— Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) June 1, 2022
There’s an entire sketch in Bo Burnham’s new Inside bonus materials where he plays a Rogan-type character talking about the PC war on comedy. And it’s striking that Netflix’s most popular comedy specials over the last couple years are either a) notably controversial or b) Inside.
— julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) May 31, 2022
Loved this. https://t.co/hiPvAnl1N1
— Bryan Tucker (@BTuckertime) May 31, 2022
Not everyone was a fan, though:
Bo Burnham nails the incessant and empty bitchfest that is the "centrist edgelord" podcaster. https://t.co/3MEAPvelnD
— Jeff Grace (@jeffgrace) June 1, 2022
Watch above via Bo Burnham.
