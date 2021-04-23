Twitter Memorializes One Year Anniversary of Trump’s Infamous Disinfectant Comments: ‘Happy Bleach Injection Day, For Those Who Celebrate’

One year ago today, Donald Trump stood at the podium of the White House briefing room and suggested injecting disinfectants and using “tremendous” amounts of UV light to combat the coronavirus.

“So, supposing we hit the body with tremendous, I don’t know if it’s ultraviolet or very powerful light, and I think you said that has been checked but your’e going to test it,” Trump said. “Then I said what it if you brought the light inside of the body which you could do either through the skin or some other way and I think you said you were going to test that, too, sounds interesting.”

Trump repeatedly turned to his former coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx for validation, while she awkwardly avoided eye contact.

The moment became instantly infamous, pundits mocking him endlessly on Twitter, while it also launched comedian Sarah Cooper into stardom, as the incident inspired her viral TikTok “How to medical.”

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

A year later, and talking heads are still mocking Trump for the dangerous suggestion, memorializing a day that comedian Michael Rapaport called “Bleach Remembrance Day” and what HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte has dubbed “Bleach Injection Day.”

One year ago today, Trump encouraged health officials to study the injection of bleach into the human body as a way to fight COVID. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 23, 2021

Trump’s bleach press conference happened one year ago today. We’ve never been the same. My look back with @meridithmcgraw at a surreal, defining moment, unique in the annals of presidential news briefings https://t.co/WcdEldZ3rQ — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 23, 2021

Are we making progress?

In case you forget how much elections have consequences:

