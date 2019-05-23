Doctored videos showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seeming to be drunk have been making the rounds on social media.

The Washington Post uncovered the videos from an event in D.C. on Wednesday. The Post reports that the clips were “subtly edited” to slow down Pelosi’s speech — making it seem as though she was slurring her words.

A conservative Facebook page called Politics WatchDog has, according to the Post, put up a version of the video which has garnered more than 1.4 million views.

From the article:

“There is no question that the video has been slowed to alter Pelosi’s voice,” said Hany Farid, a computer-science professor and digital-forensics expert at University of California, Berkeley. “It is striking that such a simple manipulation can be so effective and believable to some,” he added. “While I think that deepfake technology poses a real threat,” he said, in reference to more sophisticated computer-altered videos, “this type of low-tech fake shows that there is a larger threat of misinformation campaigns — too many of us are willing to believe the worst in people that we disagree with.”

The doctored video comes amid Pelosi’s battle with President Donald Trump — in which the president has responded to the speaker’s comment that he perpetuated a cover up by saying she’s “disintegrating,” among a slew of other insults.

Watch above, via the Washington Post.

