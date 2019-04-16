Washington Post Writer Rips Rep. Dan Crenshaw: ‘Oozing a Slimy Trail of Bad Faith and Phony Sanctimony’

Regular readers of Greg Sargent’s The Plum Line column know that he is a steadfast progressive who has little patience for what he sees as clear hypocrisy and absurd hyperbole on the right. His criticisms of conservative takes are so consistent that they rarely merit mention. But his absolute takedown of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) over Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and the 9-11 controversy were so brutal that we had to make an exception.

Quick background: Rep. Omar came under harsh criticism from the right when, during a speech touting the launching of Islamic-American advocacy group CAIR, she referred to the events of 9-11 as “some people did something.” Right-wing outrage ensued, in part fueled by a Crenshaw tweet, made more relevant in conservative circles given Crenshaw’s service and sacrifice made in the U.S. military.

Crenshaw tweeted:

First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as “some people who did something”. Unbelievable. https://t.co/IKtoZWWmIT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 9, 2019

He then followed up with various defenses of his comments that many, at least on the left, found to be irresponsible if not dangerous — suggesting that Omar’s remarks were somehow unpatriotic or ill-fitting of a sitting Representative of Congress.

After citing an argument made by Peter Beinart that Omar was “urging American Muslims to be citizens, that is, to be politically active in resisting discrimination and in defense of their rights as Americans,” Sargent took Crenshaw’s take a rather enormous step further, writing:

I want to take this a step further and argue that it’s this idea that Trump and his allies really object to. Crenshaw, oozing a slimy trail of bad faith and phony sanctimony, claims the charge of incitement is meant to “silence” critics of Omar.

He continued, bringing in President Donald Trump, who also tweeted criticism of Rep. Omar’s comments in the form of what many saw as a wildly incendiary video that used 9/11 as a political wedge to bring criticism of one of the few Muslim Congressional members. Sargent continued:

But Trump and Crenshaw are the ones doing the silencing. They are trying to demagogue into silence someone who is an outspoken resister of the use of 9/11 for discriminatory purposes and a vocal advocate for the rights of U.S. Muslims. The clipped video itself proves the point — it actively does this, by only quoting the supposed trivializing of 9/11 and leaving out that advocacy. We know that this is Trump’s intention — and that he aims to incite hate in the process — because he has shown us so himself.

Read the entire column to get a full taste of satisfying criticism of the conservative Congressional darling, or outrage of a liberal media unfairly attacking an American patriot simply standing up for what he believes is right.

Pick your poison.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

