WATCH: Candace Owens Lied to Congress About Her Hitler Remarks

Conservative activist Candace Owens flat-out lied to Congress when she claimed that Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) had played a “cut-up” version of her remarks defending Adolf Hitler that omitted context in which she called Hitler “a homicidal psychopathic maniac that killed his own people.”

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on “Hate Crimes and the Rise of White Nationalism” Tuesday, Lieu played video of Owens’ now-infamous remarks, in which Owens said “If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine. The problem is that he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany.”

Several minutes later, Owens was given an opportunity to respond, and did so by claiming that Lieu had omitted key context from the event in question, a December 11, 2018 forum in London.

“[Congressman Lieu] is assuming that black people will not go pursue the full 2-hour clip, and he purposefully extracted, he cut off and you didn’t hear the question that was asked of me,” Owens said, and explained that “what I responded to is that I do not believe that we should be characterizing Hitler as a nationalist. He was a homicidal psychopathic maniac that killed his own people. A nationalist would not kill their own people.”

“That is exactly what I was referring to in the clip,” Owens continued, “and he purposely wanted to give you a cut up similar to what they do to Donald Trump to create a different narrative.”

But a review of the full event — which ran an hour-and-a-quarter, not 2 hours — clearly shows that that was not “exactly what she was referring to in the clip,” and that at no time did Owens make reference to Hitler killing anyone, or characterize his mental state in any way. And the question that was asked of Owens provides nothing in the way of mitigating context.

A member of the audience asked Owens and Charlie Kirk a lengthy question about the momentum of populist movements, which he prefaced with the comment “In the current age I feel like the political debate stems around nationalism and globalism, which, however, they are weaponized within the media.”

After Kirk responded (without mentioning Hitler), Owens appeared to seize on that first comment, as well as a portion of Kirk’s response and delivered the remarks that Lieu played during the hearing.

As you can see from the full event video posted above, Owens never returned to the subject of Hitler to discuss his homicidal mania. There were references to Hitler earlier in the program, but only to complain about people calling Trump or his supporters Hitler.

There was one other reference to Nazis that’s particularly ironic, given Owens’ false accusation against Rep. Lieu and her status as unwitting viral video star. Owens bragged about “harnessing the power of social media” by “repurposing” footage.

The reason why we have cameras and we say if you have disagreement come to the front of the line is because we’re waiting for a leftist to come up and say ‘Oh Charlie, you’re a racist,’ and Candace, you’re a Nazi,’ and because we repurpose the footage, we turn it into these 1 minute clips and it goes viral, and it gets millions of views.

This isn’t the first time Owens has lied about what she said at that event. In February, after the remarks went viral, Owens released a Periscope video in which she falsely claimed that she was asked how people in her movement “could avoid being called nationalists.”

She also falsely claimed “I answered the question and said to them just that, which is that people wrongly conflate the word nationalism to mean Hitler, Hitler was a national socialist, but from my interpretation, or from my understanding, I would make the argument that he wasn’t a nationalist, he was a homicidal, psychotic maniac who was bent on world domination outside of the confines of Germany.”

“You wouldn’t say he was a nationalist, because he wasn’t about putting Germans first,” Owens continued. “There were German Jews that he was putting into camps and murdering. He was a mass murderer.”

Again, Owens didn’t say any of that at the event, and was not asked that question, yet somehow her defense of her defense of Hitler managed to be just as ill-informed as her defense of Hitler. Hitler was, indeed, a nationalist, and revoked the citizenship of anyone with a certain amount of Jewish ancestry.

Watch the full London event above.

