WATCH: Mary Trump Says Trump Wasn’t Just ‘Riling Up’ Fans – Was ‘Handing Down A Death Sentence To Mike Pence’ On Jan. 6

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump wasn’t merely “riling up” supporters when he trashed then-Vice President Mike Pence on January 6 — he was ” handing down a death sentence.”

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Ms. Trump about the very real jeopardy that Pence faced as a result of Trump’s actions, which took center stage at the January 6 hearings this week.

Mary said her uncle was inciting a murder — and would do it again if it meant he could stay in office:

MARY TRUMP: We need to be very, very clear. When Mike Pence decided to do the right thing for the first time in his life, it probably shocked Donald to his core because, that such a lickspittle sycophant as Mike Pence would stand up to him was probably not something he considered a possibility. And then it put him in a position of having very, very few options left. They were all in on having Pence either not count the votes or post- throw it back to the States or whatever. So then it became a dire situation in which Donald had to create circumstances that would allow him to do something extreme. So when we hear him telling his violent insurrectionists that he’s disappointed in Mike Pence’s decision to do the right thing, which is, you know, count the votes. He wasn’t just riling them up. He was handing down a death sentence to Mike Pence. And we know this is true because we have Proud Boys in video deposition, or under oath, saying that they were going to murder Mike Pence. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Do you think Donald would have had any qualms whatsoever if to stay in office? If he had to sacrifice Mike Pence’s life? MARY TRUMP: None.

Watch above, via The Dean Obeidallah Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com