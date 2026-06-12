Kimmel Shows Everything ‘Trillionaire’ Elon Musk Could Buy When SpaceX Goes Public – With a Little Help From Your 401(k)

Jimmy Kimmel used a fantasy shopping spree of sports teams, restaurant chains, and a music catalog to demonstrate just how much financial clout a trillionaire Elon Musk could wield – before warning that SpaceX’s planned IPO could leave ordinary Americans footing some of the risk.

During the opening monologue of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, the comedian reacted to reports that SpaceX is preparing what could become the largest initial public offering in history.

“Once SpaceX does that, Elon Musk is expected to become the first-ever trillionaire in the history of the world. I’ll hold for applause,” Kimmel began, to booing from the audience.

He continued: “OK. And what makes that even more unsettling is that this man, our first trillionaire, the richest man in the world, is also one of the weirdest people we’ve ever seen on this planet. This obscenely wealthy weirdo has the ability and means to blow up the moon if he chooses and also to put a lot of other people’s money in his pockets.”

Kimmel then focused on what he claimed could be the impact on retirement accounts if SpaceX enters public markets at a massive valuation. According to the host, the company could be added to major stock indexes, prompting many retirement funds to buy shares automatically.

“That’s how it works, which could be very risky for retirement accounts because SpaceX doesn’t make money. It lost $5 billion last year,” Kimmel explained. “Typically, public companies that don’t make a profit aren’t automatically added to your 401(k). But SpaceX would be so gigantic at the IPO, the index would just have to take it.”

He quipped: “And the person who said, ‘You don’t need to save for retirement because in 10 to 20 years, the robots I sell you will provide everything you need’ will be rolling around like a pig in your retirement account.”

“Basically, this maneuver could make Elon a trillionaire and your parents Walmart greeters. OK?” he joked. “Wasn’t he supposed to be going to Mars? Can’t we chip in to help speed that up?”

The sheer volume of wealth that Musk would inherit, Kimmel argued, was “so large” it was difficult to “fathom.”

“If you tried to count out loud to a trillion, you would be counting until the year 33,736 [AD]. A trillion dollars is 10 billion $100 bills. If you stack them up, the pile would be almost 700 miles high, as tall as 123 Mount Everests,” he said.

As if that wasn’t enough, Kimmel offered a fantasy shopping list, as logos for familiar brands, teams, and businesses, crowded out the screen:

With that kind of money, Elon could buy every NFL team, all of them, and he’d still have $773 billion left, which he could use to buy all 30 Major League baseball teams, every NBA team, every Wendy’s, every Target store, The Beatles’ entire music catalog. He could buy Nike, Macy’s, and every Hyundai Elantra ever produced. And would still have $260 billion, $50 million left over!

The host, however, pivoted to Musk’s tax history and record as a political provocateur, with a particularly outspoken stance on immigration.

“Elon Musk came to the United States from South Africa in 1995, the son of a humble emerald mine owner,” Kimmel joked. “And he is so grateful to this country that allowed him to become a trillionaire. Tesla paid almost no federal income tax over the past three years.”

“You know, for a guy who has been openly cheering immigrants getting kicked out of the country for stealing from us, sure seems like an immigrant who’s been stealing from us, to me,” he concluded.

Watch via ABC.

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