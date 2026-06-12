James Talarico Fires Back at Ted Cruz, Ken Paxton for Questioning His Masculinity: ‘Here’s What Real Men Don’t Do’

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico (D) pushed back against Republican attacks questioning his “masculinity” pushed by Trump-backed rival Ken Paxton and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) by arguing that neither is qualified to lecture others about what it means to be a “real man.”

Talarico responded to the attacks during an appearance on MS NOW’s The Briefing after host Jen Psaki referenced comments from Cruz questioning whether masculinity was a word he would use to describe Talarico.

Psaki suggested Republicans were attempting not only to target Talarico personally but also to attack groups he has publicly defended, including transgender Americans.

Talarico responded by saying he welcomed the debate and reframing it around personal responsibility and character, with a nod to his father, rather than cultural identity.

“Yeah, there’s been a lot of talk in this race about what it means to be a real man,” he began.

He continued: “Recently on the campaign trail, I told the story of my adoptive dad, the man who gave me his last name, the man who raised me as his own. Every Saturday morning, Mark Talarico would mow our lawn, whether it was rain or shine, whether he wanted to or not. He insisted on mowing our lawn himself. And then, without anyone asking him to, he would go next door and mow our neighbor’s lawn. Because our neighbor was elderly. She was a widow, and my dad never talked about it.”

“He just did it because that’s what a man does. A man takes responsibility. A man upholds his commitments to his family and his neighbors. A man does what’s right even when no one is watching,” Talarico added.

Talarico then turned his criticism directly toward Cruz and Paxton: “And here’s what real men don’t do. They don’t lie and cheat their way through life. They don’t sell their soul to the highest bidder. They don’t steal from other people in order to enrich themselves.”

He continued: “And so I’ve said before, and I will keep saying that real men serve others. Weak men serve themselves.”

“And so I welcome this debate about what it means to be a man,” he said. “And I don’t think Ken Paxton or Ted Cruz are in a position to tell anybody what a real man is.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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