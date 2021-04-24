Trump Demands State Police or National Guard ‘Be Immediately Sent’ for Arizona Audit: ‘Ducey Will Be Held Fully Responsible’

Ex-president Donald Trump demanded just after midnight on Saturday morning that Gov. Doug Ducey provide “large-scale” security for the Maricopa audit of all 2.1 million ballots cast in the county in the 2020 national election.

Trump followed up with a second statement on Saturday afternoon saying that “Democrats are doing everything they can to stop the great Patriots of Arizona” from continuing the count.

In the first statement, sent out through his Save America PAC, he calls for the “state police or National Guard” to be “immediately sent out for protection.”

The Republican Party is demanding that Governor Ducey of Arizona immediately provide large-scale security for the brave American Patriots doing the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election. Governor Ducey will be held fully responsible for the safety of those involved. State police or National Guard must be immediately sent out for protection. The Democrats do not want to have this information revealed, and they will do anything to stop it. Governor Ducey must finally act!

The follow-up email was basically tweet length, which is fitting as the sending of these statements through his PAC has been his practice since being permanently banned from Twitter and not launching a new social media platform of his own.

Democrats are doing everything they can to stop the great Patriots of Arizona from doing a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam. If you want to watch these Patriots in action, go to: azaudit.org.

Today’s emails come on the heels of a much longer statement sent on Friday in support of the audit.

So many people would like to thank the brave and patriotic Republican State Senators from Arizona for the incredible job they are doing in exposing the large scale Voter Fraud which took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. Their tireless efforts have led to a massive recount, ballot examination, and full forensic audit, undertaken by experts retained by the State Senate, with results to be announced within six weeks. The Democrats, upon hearing the news of the Court Order, have sent 73 lawyers to Arizona in an effort to stop this recount and full transparency because THEY KNOW WHAT THEY DID! The Democrats are desperate for the FRAUD to remain concealed because, when revealed, the Great States of Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, New Hampshire, and the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, would be forced to complete the work already started. The Arizona recount and examination will be on live TV (OAN) for all to watch. Why are the Democrats so desperate to stop this Election Fraud from being revealed? That answer is obvious! The Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, has been shockingly of zero help to the State Senate. He wants to “pretend” the election was free and fair. What are he and the Maricopa County Commissioners trying to hide? Our country needs the truth of the scam 2020 Election to be exposed. If it is not, just as if we have “no borders,” we cannot be a Great Nation. Honest elections are America’s Heart and Soul. We must never allow this to happen to our Great Country again. Thank you State Senators and others in Arizona for commencing this full forensic audit. I predict the results will be startling!

The audit involves not only a hand-recount of every ballot counted in the 2020 election, but a “forensic audit” of voting machines. Although no evidence was found in two previous audits, the latest effort is nevertheless based on the GOP claim that Joe Biden‘s 10,000 vote margin of victory in the state’s largest Trump stronghold was “fraudulent.”

