‘What Do I Say?!’ Adam Friedland and Olivia Nuzzi Cold Call Trump

Adam Friedland cold called President Donald Trump mid-interview from Vanity Fair editor Olivia Nuzzi’s phone on her suggestion in a new clip from the show that dropped Wednesday, taking the opportunity to invite the president to a sit-down.

Nuzzi has opened up about falling in love with “the wrong person” during an alleged affair with Health and Human Services chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which inspired her new book American Canto and has been the center of a whirlwind of media intrigue – prompting a multi-part Substack exposé in return from her jilted ex-fiancé, journalist Ryan Lizza.

The conversation between Friedland and Nuzzi focused steadily on the Kennedy scandal before veering toward Trump, where the pair played with the idea that the host should call the president.

Calling President Trump | Season 2 Episode 26 | Olivia Nuzzi

@olivianuzzi @adamfriedland

As the pair discussed the president, Friedland asked: “You have a number? Do you have [Trump’s] number?”

“Yes, do you want to call him?” Nuzzi said.

“No,” the host replied, quickly changing his mind: “Could we?”

“I don’t care,” she said. “You should call him.”

“What? Can you do it?” Friedman played along.

Nuzzi said: “I don’t want to call him.”

“All right, I’ll call him,” the host said. “But he’s not gonna pick up from me. Does he pick up? Oh, you said in the book he picks up every call – what do I say to Trump?”

“I don’t know,” she said, dialing up the president’s number.

“Is it ringing?” he gasped.

“This phone’s about to die, by the way. You’re on 4% [battery]. You’re around 4%,” she joked and passed Friedman her phone.

“That’s enough for a Trump,” he jibed back.

When Trump did not answer, Friedland quipped “classic him” before deciding to leave the president a voicemail in the form of a cold call pitch for him to come on his show:

Hello Mr. President, it’s Adam Friedland. I’m a talk show host in New York City. I would love to extend an invitation for you to come on the show. I just had Zohran Mamdani, who I know you’re quite fond of, and it’s a kind of intellectual style in the vein of a Dick Cavett talk show. We also had Steiny, who I think you’re friends with as well, from The NELK Boys. All right, thanks a lot. Mr. President, it is a great honor and I hope you’re having a good day.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa!” Friedman said as he hung up and the crew applauded. “I’m so nervous. You think that was okay? You think I was good?”

“I dropped Steiny!” he added.

The full interview is available for members on The Adam Friedland Show YouTube channel but will be available to all from 6PM EST on Thursday.

