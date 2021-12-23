White House Video of Dancing, Singing Nurses Gets Roasted on Twitter: ‘Freaking Weirdos’

By Jackson RichmanDec 23rd, 2021, 5:18 pm
 

Northwell Health Nurse Choir singing at the White House

Twitter users ridiculed a video of nurses dancing and singing “We Need a Little Christmas” in the White House this week.

Although most people in the East Room were masked, a couple of nurses and First Lady Jill Biden were not. The nurses were part of New York’s Northwell Health Nurse Choir, which appeared on NBC’s America’s Got Talent this year and made it to the semi-finals before placing outside the top five.

Video of the event was posted on Twitter on Thursday by former Nevada GOP Chairwoman Amy Tarkanian and shared by the right wing news outlet Townhall.

Twitter users had a field day mocking and slamming it.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: