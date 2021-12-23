Twitter users ridiculed a video of nurses dancing and singing “We Need a Little Christmas” in the White House this week.

Although most people in the East Room were masked, a couple of nurses and First Lady Jill Biden were not. The nurses were part of New York’s Northwell Health Nurse Choir, which appeared on NBC’s America’s Got Talent this year and made it to the semi-finals before placing outside the top five.

Video of the event was posted on Twitter on Thursday by former Nevada GOP Chairwoman Amy Tarkanian and shared by the right wing news outlet Townhall.

Joe & Jill Biden invited singing nurses to perform in the East Room. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/6Y12jHXOT3 — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) December 23, 2021

Twitter users had a field day mocking and slamming it.

Biden admin took nearly a full month after the Omicron travel ban (which did nothing) to ramp up testing. Not an understatement to say they spent more time planning weird celebrity TikTok videos &…whatever this is…than they did on things that might actually help fight COVID. https://t.co/UmwsDjqs96 — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) December 23, 2021

The Biden administration is an absolute joke. This is real! https://t.co/FOA4SiBbnl — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 23, 2021

At least it wasn’t “we need a little booster” https://t.co/ZGddO5z90l — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) December 23, 2021

Imagine being George Washington and seeing this https://t.co/yreSVfkN2c — FoxworthForCongress (@FoxworthFor14) December 23, 2021

This is disturbing https://t.co/DzpAeauLou — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) December 23, 2021

So many things to say about this… NONE of them are positive thou!!!!! https://t.co/lXAQOFzfba — Jonathon Dunne (@FreedomDisciple) December 23, 2021

We are a complete and utter embarrassment around the world thanks to the white trash in the White House https://t.co/jjAeeZVpf6 — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) December 23, 2021

