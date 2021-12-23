White House Video of Dancing, Singing Nurses Gets Roasted on Twitter: ‘Freaking Weirdos’
Twitter users ridiculed a video of nurses dancing and singing “We Need a Little Christmas” in the White House this week.
Although most people in the East Room were masked, a couple of nurses and First Lady Jill Biden were not. The nurses were part of New York’s Northwell Health Nurse Choir, which appeared on NBC’s America’s Got Talent this year and made it to the semi-finals before placing outside the top five.
Video of the event was posted on Twitter on Thursday by former Nevada GOP Chairwoman Amy Tarkanian and shared by the right wing news outlet Townhall.
Joe & Jill Biden invited singing nurses to perform in the East Room.
WATCH: pic.twitter.com/6Y12jHXOT3
— Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) December 23, 2021
Twitter users had a field day mocking and slamming it.
Freaking weirdos https://t.co/VZ77bSd6tr
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 23, 2021
Biden admin took nearly a full month after the Omicron travel ban (which did nothing) to ramp up testing.
Not an understatement to say they spent more time planning weird celebrity TikTok videos &…whatever this is…than they did on things that might actually help fight COVID. https://t.co/UmwsDjqs96
— Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) December 23, 2021
— Vivian Bercovici (@VivianBercovici) December 23, 2021
The Biden administration is an absolute joke. This is real! https://t.co/FOA4SiBbnl
— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 23, 2021
At least it wasn’t “we need a little booster” https://t.co/ZGddO5z90l
— Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) December 23, 2021
Hillary sounded pretty good https://t.co/OI45fyRUjX pic.twitter.com/T3gcwbcmF7
— Will Presti (@WillPresti) December 23, 2021
Imagine being George Washington and seeing this https://t.co/yreSVfkN2c
— FoxworthForCongress (@FoxworthFor14) December 23, 2021
This is disturbing https://t.co/DzpAeauLou
— Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) December 23, 2021
So many things to say about this…
NONE of them are positive thou!!!!! https://t.co/lXAQOFzfba
— Jonathon Dunne (@FreedomDisciple) December 23, 2021
We are a complete and utter embarrassment around the world thanks to the white trash in the White House https://t.co/jjAeeZVpf6
— Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) December 23, 2021
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com