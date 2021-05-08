Buried in a lengthy and mostly-positive profile of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is an assertion that Psaki fandom — wherein Psaki Pstans cheer on so-called #PsakiBombs” — is “dangerous.”

The Washingtonian article, written by Jessica Goldstein, features a slew of on-the-record quotes from current White House reporters largely praising Psaki, and a few more critical comments about the press shop from anonymous reporters.

Psaki was a member of the Obama press shop when I covered that administration, and much of what the article says tracks with my own experiences at that time, although I’d put it bit more diplomatically. There was a strong undercurrent of youthful arrogance that shot through that press shop, but Psaki was at the top of a list of notable exceptions.

But the article does contain a pretty sharp critique of folks who cheer extra hard for Psaki’s handling of certain questions:

Even her ability to shut down questions she doesn’t want to answer has been affectionately hashtagged, as a #Psakibomb—a fandom that feels misplaced and even dangerous, considering it isn’t in the public’s best interest for the White House’s most prominent spokesperson to be good at deflecting queries. It’s like a hangover from the Trump era we’re struggling to shake, a legacy that defines both Psaki’s job and the feelings she engenders in a general public that ought to know better.

This type of slam against the #PsakiBomb phenomenon isn’t necessarily new, and might even be informed by the low hum of White House reporters complaining about same. For example, then-White House correspondent Hunter Walker saw the hashtag as akin to cheerleading authoritarianism, and other journalists were displeased as well.

I just found out what a “#PsakiBomb” is. We may be surrounded by aspiring authoritarians on all sides. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 29, 2021

I’ve just learned that #PsakiBomb is a thing and I’m very sad. — Zeeshan Aleem (@ZeeshanAleem) February 1, 2021

With Trump exiled to Mar-a-Lago, I thought we were finally done with this nonsense. How #PsakiBomb represents the worst instructs of journalists. My latest for @thegaygoods: https://t.co/Rs0f6RsmwY — Alex Reimer (@AlexReimer1) February 2, 2021

Calling the Psaki Pfandom “dangerous” seems like overkill, but even the milder critiques of the pfenomenon seem to be based on pfaulty premises. (Okay, I’ll stop now).

As a former White House reporter, I’m sympathetic to the notion that an adversarial press is absolutely essential to a functioning democracy, but what these critics seem to be doing is making a misplaced and dangerous assumption that #PsakiBomb is a rejection of that.

It has been my observation that the most popular deployments of Psaki ordnance are those in which the press secretary tilts her head and exposes the bad faith of a question being asked, shuts down a line of questioning that has already been answered, or gaslights Peter Doocy about not getting called on at President Joe Biden’s press conference (I’ll leave it to the individual to decide whether he earned that snub), or just delivers a really effective answer to a question.

But a perusal of the #PsakiBomb videos doesn’t appear to support the notion that she’s being cheered for evading questions or shooting down reporters simply for being adversarial. If being made to look stupid has a chilling effect on the asking of stupid questions, is that “dangerous?”

You decide. Here are some of the top video results for #PsakiBomb.

FOX’S DOOCY: “Is the WH concerned MLB is moving their All Star Game to Colorado, where voting rules are similar to Georgia?” PSAKI: “Let me refute that. CO has same-day reg, universal mail voting… The GA bill is built on a lie.” #PsakiBomb 🔥 💣 pic.twitter.com/MlwFXL3WoQ — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 7, 2021

DOOCY: “Why isn’t Fox on the president’s list of questions to answer?” 🔥PSAKI: “I take your questions every time, the president takes your questions, and I’m looking forward to doing Fox on Sunday for the third time.” #PsakiBomb 💣 pic.twitter.com/Y5iAKCdrA3 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 27, 2021

Jen Psaki is playing Chess & reporters are playing Checkers! Period

Class of her own! #PsakiBomb 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/TgNe5JIepH — M-A.StayFuckin’Legit🖕🇨🇦☘️🔥 (@BagdMilkSoWhat) April 14, 2021

. #PsakiBomb x10

Just listen to the masterpiece.

Press Secretary Fk Around and Find Out 👍😁 pic.twitter.com/bYATGBWKvo — Dr.WearYourFnMask★ (@PissOffTrumpz) April 12, 2021

My favorite part of the #PsakiBomb briefing so far: “He (President Biden) didn’t run on a promise to unite the Democratic and Republican parties into one party.” 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Video via my friend, the always amazing @atrupar pic.twitter.com/eXfVIVKfgA — HawaiiDelilah™ — Fully Vaxxed — (@HawaiiDelilah) February 5, 2021

Watch this video of a master at work. #PsakiBomb pic.twitter.com/wHUptVECpB — Buffy Wicks (@BuffyWicks) April 6, 2021

“In the last administration we had a morality problem: Children were pulled from the arms of their parents and kids were sent back on a treacherous journey. And that’s not the approach of this admininstration.” Jen Psaki#PsakiBomb https://t.co/YMFsNMCXXD pic.twitter.com/q5AfChBcCK https://t.co/4yuyZFdiIT — Adam Rifkin is half-vaccinated. 🐼 (@ifindkarma) March 13, 2021

And at the risk of clouding the issue, the last administration was led by a person who literally incited pipe bomb attacks against the press, with a fandom that committed a deadly insurrection at the Capitol. This is a fandom devoted to wishing reporters would do a better job. Only one of these is “dangerous.”

