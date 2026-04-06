After ten years of Donald Trump’s performative and kayfabe social media behavior, the immediate reaction to his Easter Sunday Truth Social post was shock, then inevitably followed by a collective shrug.

“Just Trump being Trump” is the reliable heuristic settling in, his flouting yet another norm in a long list of norms he’s flouted. This makes sense, but it’s also a massive misread given the stakes.

At 8:03 a.m. on Easter Sunday, Trump logged onto Truth Social and threatened to bomb Iranian power plants and bridges by Tuesday, dropped an f-bomb at Iranian leadership, and signed off with “Praise be to Allah.” A social media post, dashed off apparently in real time, by the commander in chief during an active war.

There are only three explanations for it, and none of them are particularly good. The thing that should actually concern us all is that there’s no way to know which one is true, and that ambiguity is now American foreign policy.

The first possibility is pure performance, a pressure campaign designed to scare Iran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz before the economic pain becomes politically unsustainable at home. Just look at how badly it’s working. Iran’s control of the strait hands them all the leverage in an increasingly hardened and asymmetric stalemate.

Trump is negotiating from weakness on a platform built for a domestic audience, in a tone that reads as rage to his base and utter desperation to everyone else, while the people he’s actually trying to coerce have already watched him issue and abandon multiple deadlines. We’ve all seen this show before, especially what’s left of Iran’s leaders. Every time the curtain comes down without consequence, the next threat needs to be louder just to get the same shrug in return. It’s the classic model of bad parenting, threatening a consequence to a spoiled kid and never following through. What Trump has actually been signaling is empty bluster with diminishing follow-through.

The second possibility is that he means the infrastructure strikes and plans to follow through. Power plants. Bridges. The United States spent the better part of a century building a specific reputation, a country that fights by rules it helped write. Bombing civilian infrastructure, announced in advance on social media, watched live by every ally and adversary on earth, costs something that doesn’t come back.

Those countries, and the larger global political dynamic, don’t forget. They don’t dismiss it simply as “Trump being Trump.” The world is quietly recalculating how much American commitments are actually worth. This is generational damage to American international standing, not a news cycle problem.

Even some of Trump’s most reliable defenders seemed to recognize something had shifted. Ann Coulter, who has spent years in Trump’s corner, didn’t bother defending the post. She accused him of committing war crimes — but added an observation that stings more than the accusation itself. She wished legal experts hadn’t spent four years screaming about every minor Trump transgression, because now that he may actually be doing something that warrants the label, nobody has any credibility left to say so. Alex Jones called it a clown show. Piers Morgan told him to delete it. Stephen A. Smith put his head in his hands. When that’s your defense coalition, the shrug starts to look a lot less comfortable.

The third possibility is the one nobody wants to say out loud.

Trump has threatened more than once to take Iran back to the Stone Age. He is visibly frustrated. His impulse control is not a matter of serious debate at this point. He is watching a war resist the timeline he sold the public. And he has access to options that exist nowhere else on earth. The probability of a nuclear strike is low, and that needs to be said plainly.

But low probability stopped being the same thing as dismissible the moment a man with this particular history started composing these particular posts during this particular conflict.

We used to have some basis for reading the signals, for telling a bluff from a threat, a performance from a plan, a pressure tactic from an intention. That’s gone now. The people whose job it is to make consequential decisions based on exactly that distinction, allies, adversaries, military commanders, markets, are working with the same information vacuum as the rest of us.

That’s what makes this one different. And that’s why the shrug is the wrong response.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

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