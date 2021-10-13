Last week demonstrated that there remains anti-Semitism in the media, from the right and the left. In both cases, the offense involves ignoring or disregarding Jewish history.

On his show, in response to a viral video of a transgender female berating a male Sonic employee in response to being called “sir,” The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh decried transgenderism and ignorantly compared it to the Inquisition, one of the darkest periods in Jewish history.

Gender ideology, more than any other leftist doctrine, is spread and propagated by force. What you’re witnessing … is a modern form of forced conversion. Gender activists compel normal people to affirm their doctrines under threat of public shaming, loss of income or violence, or all three in some cases. In a forced conversion centuries ago or even today in some parts of the world, you may have been coerced into affirming a religious doctrine under threat of being burned at the stake. Now you’re coerced into affirming the doctrines of the gender cult under threat of having everything else in your life, aside from your physical body, incinerating. Trans activists are basically what your public school history teacher told you the Inquisitors were. The difference is that the Inquisition has been caricatured. I mean, it was far more defensible than modern-day cancel culture is, especially the cancel campaigns waged by trans activists. Also in this inquisition of today, the inquisitors are not trying to coerce a belief in or a submission to any sort of eternal celestial G-d, rather they themselves are the gods. At least that’s what they believe and they want us to believe or pretend we do. All while posturing as the victim. And in exchange that they instigate with someone who does not want to be a part of it.

There was nothing “defensible” about the Inquisition, when Jews in Spain were forced to convert or else be tortured or killed just because they were Jewish. There were Jews called “conversos” who converted to Christianity but covertly practiced Judaism.

Additionally, Walsh offered no proof that anyone has been left with “everything else in their life aside from their physical body incinerating” after mis-gendering someone. He told no story of any Sonic employee left destitute, alone or homeless. But he offered this statement as evidence that gender activism is as bad or worse than the actual Inquisition — that this public internet shaming is worse than being tortured or executed.

While transgenderism can be criticized in terms of the science, it is a subject that is not even remotely comparable to that time period that led to the eventual expulsion of Jews from Spain in 1492. Appropriating, revisioning and dismissing a time in Jewish history, as Walsh did, is anti-Semitic as it denies a chapter in the history of Jewish oppression.

Meanwhile, in his latest Netflix special, The Closer, which was released Oct. 5, comedian Dave Chappelle talks about a film idea of his, titled Space Jews.

“Sounds dumb, but hear me out,” he said. (It actually sounds anti-Semitic.)

“In my movie idea, we find out that these aliens are originally from earth. That they’re from an ancient civilization that achieved interstellar travel and left the earth thousands of years ago,” he continued. “Some other planet they go to, and things go terrible for them on the other planet. So they come back to earth, and decide that they want to claim the earth for their very own. It’s a pretty good plotline, huh? I call it Space Jews.”

Later on in the special, Chappelle circled back to the nauseating joke as he recalled hearing a story earlier this year that he claimed was true.

It was a black man who was in South Carolina during slavery who somehow got granted his freedom by his so-called master. And when his master granted him the freedom he also gave him a plot of land. Now it turns out this brother was brilliant. He had a good eye, a good knack for farming and he farmed this plot of land very successfully and made a lot of money. And this is where the story gets crazy. When he got all that money, this n***er bought some slaves. You ever heard this before? This is a true story. Not only was he a slave owner, he became slave breeder and employed tactics that were so cruel even white slave owners were like, “Yo, my man.” He’s a wild dude. But he did it just because that’s what successful people did at the time and he just wanted to be down. What a f***ing tragedy. How can a person that went through slavery perpetrate the same evil in a person that looks just like him. It’s mind-blowing and, shockingly, they’re making a movie about. Ironically, it’s called Space Jews.

To label Jews as foreign – as Jews have been labeled and treated throughout history, from Europe to the Americas to the Middle East – is inherently and historically anti-Semitic.

Moreover, saying that “they want to claim the earth for their very own” echoes the anti-Semitic trope (and conspiracy theories) of Jewish control over the world, the banks, government, the media and other institutions. Not to mention the allegation that Jews control people like slaves, which the Jews once were in Egypt.

Comedians should not get a pass for outright anti-Semitism, or any other form of bigotry for that matter, just because they do it in a Netflix special in front of a crowd. There’s doing jokes, and then there’s just revealing who you are.

Anti-Semitism, whether it comes from right-wingers like Walsh or left-wing comedians like Chappelle, is wrong and must be unequivocally condemned. Walsh and Chappelle should apologize, especially to the Jewish community. Ditto The Daily Wire and co-founder and editor emeritus Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish, and Netflix, which is standing by the special.

