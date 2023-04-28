The Daily Wire Dodged a $50 Million Bullet Named Steven Crowder

Steven Crowder was so incensed by the Daily Wire’s $50 million opening offer to him that he publicized select details about the “slave contract,” released a secret recording of a call with CEO Jeremy Boreing, and accused the enterprise of being “in bed with Big Tech.”

The source of Crowder’s frustration were clauses built into the Daily Wire’s four-year offer that would have reduced his pay if advertising boycotts and platform bans resulted in sustained revenue drops.

“Obviously if the show makes dramatically less money, well then Steven has to make less money, because we’re making less money,” explained Boreing in a video response to Crowder’s allegations. “Steven’s philosophy seems to be: ‘I deserve to be paid millions and millions and millions of dollars whether my show drives the revenue or not… he’s not looking for a business relationship, he’s looking for a benefactor.”

As it turns out, the protections Daily Wire sought were included for good reason, and Crowder’s misbegotten victim-complex appears to extend into his personal life. According to a new report released by independent journalist Yashar Ali on Thursday, Crowder has verbally abused his wife Hilary for years. The report dropped after Crowder complained about their divorce in an on-air rant that lamented his wife’s right to seek separation without his consent.

Video footage released by Ali shows the right-wing shock jock berating Hilary when she was 8 months pregnant with twins. “I don’t love you,” he told her, before advising her to “f*cking watch it.”

“Become someone, listen to me, day in and day out, worthy. A wife worthy,” he continued.

According to Ali, Crowder admitted to having threatened to “f*ck up” his pregnant wife later in the argument. The family of Hilary Crowder, who filed for a divorce a few months after the incident and birth of their children issued the following statement to Ali regarding the allegations:

The truth is that Hilary spent years hiding Steven’s mentally and emotionally abusive behavior from her friends and family while she attempted to save their marriage. She was the one who was asking to work on their relationship to keep the marriage intact for their unborn children.

The Daily Wire dodged an enormous, $50 million bullet in averting a business relationship with a whiny, hubristic, paranoid liability. And ironically, they owe their good fortune all to that liability’s whiny, hubristic paranoia.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.