Tucker Carlson Describes Himself Perfectly in Rant About ‘Weak Men’ Who ‘Will Do Anything to Save Themselves’

Tucker Carlson described himself perfectly in a rant against “weak men” during his monologue on Thursday night, however unintentional it may have been.

The Fox News host has been in the news in recent weeks after communications he sent in the wake of the 2020 election were unsealed in court proceedings. Texts from Carlson show a man who knew claims about election fraud were dubious, but promoted them anyway. In one message to Sean Hannity, Carlson even flagged an election-related fact check by Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich and demanded she be fired.

More on that in a moment.

In a useless diatribe about the Biden administration Thursday night, Carlson railed against men of brittle constitution who seek “the annihilation of their enemies”:

First, you always imagine in your mind’s eye that it’s evil men who destroy society. Wild-eyed spit-flecked dictators pounding the podium, demanding the annihilation of their enemies. That’s the Hollywood version of it, but in real life, people like that rarely get very far. They’re too obvious. It’s not the cartoon demons you’ve got to worry about. It’s weak men in positions of power. They’re the most dangerous – men with no principles but the desire for self-preservation, hollow men who live in terror of being revealed for who they really are, men who will do anything to save themselves. That’s who you should be afraid of. And you can see that in our current moment. The weakest are the most destructive. How much of his childhood do you think Adam Kinzinger spent hanging from the wedgie nail? How many swirlies did Eric Swalwell endure in high school? How old was Adam Schiff before a girl other than his sister kissed him voluntarily? It makes you shudder to think about it. These are sad, insecure, broken men filled with envy and bitterness from their lonely childhoods. They hate you because they hate themselves. It’s not their masculinity. It’s their lack of it.

That it some weapons-grade projection right there.

Fox News is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems after its hosts promoted baseless election fraud claims, some of which centered on Dominion voting machines, which Fox hosts and guests suggested rigged the election against then-President Donald Trump.

Here is Carlson, a man whose father was a U.S. diplomat and whose stepmother is the heiress to the Swanson frozen food empire, and who by all accounts has a net worth in the tens of millions of dollars, seeking the termination of his colleague – a young woman who has far less influence and presumably far fewer means than he does – because she fact-checked a false election claim that went against his bullshit election narrative:

Please get her fired. Seriously… What the fuck? I’m actually shocked. It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke.

Carlson was also concerned Trump would “destroy” Fox News if the network didn’t go along with his false election claims.

“What [Trump]’s good at is destroying things,” Carlson texted his producer in November 2020. “He’s the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong.”

By “destroy,” he didn’t mean existential destruction. He meant the loss of his 8 p.m. gravy train and the millions of dollars that go with it.

Tucker Carlson chose lies over truth and money over dignity, all while trying to throw the less powerful under the bus.

It doesn’t get much weaker than that.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.