Tucker Carlson Is So Unhinged, He Ripped Biden for Telling People to Accept Election Results: ‘Bizarre’

President Joe Biden delivered a fairly bland speech about elections and democracy on Wednesday, less than a week before the midterms.

Yet predictably, Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacted as though the president had given the American equivalent of Goebbels’ “Total War” speech at the Sportpalast.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans aim to question not only the legitimacy of past elections, but elections being held now and in the future,” Biden said. “The extreme MAGA element of the Republican Party – which is a minority of that party, as I said earlier, but it is its driving force – is trying to succeed where they failed in 2020 to suppress the right of voters and subvert the electoral system itself.”

These remarks are not controversial. A majority of the Republican nominees for the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House, and important statewide offices across the country have falsely claimed the 2020 was rigged against Donald Trump. The former president has largely made his endorsement contingent on candidates promulgating this falsehood.

Some of these candidates have flatly said they would not accept election results they don’t like. That includes statewide candidates who have explicitly said if they win, they will seek to void Democratic victories in their states in 2024 if that is what happens.

But facts be damned, Carlson, who himself has suggested the 2020 was stolen, called Biden’s obvious remarks “weird.”

“Well, that’s very weird if you think about it,” he said after airing Biden delivering the above remarks. “So, here we are less than a week before the Democratic Party is expected to suffer overwhelming losses in the midterm elections, and here you have the leader party – Joe Biden – commanding you not to complain about the election results. Why is that?”

The Fox News host claimed Democrats have enacted policies to “make voter fraud easier to commit.”

“Well, let’s see,” he said. “Here’s Joe Biden telling you that thanks to the changes – the many changes, Democrats have made to our system of voter – all of which make voter fraud easier to commit – we may not know the results of the elections for a few days. But don’t be alarmed. Everything is completely on the level. And whatever you do, do not ask questions or else you’re a criminal.”

Carlson proceeded to air a clip of Biden stating the following:

We want Americans to vote. We want every American’s voice to be heard. Now we have to move the process forward. We know that more and more ballots are cast in early voting or by mail in America. We know that many states don’t start counting those ballots ’til after the polls close on Nov. 8. That means in some cases we won’t know the winner of the election for a few days until after the election. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. It’s always been important for citizens in a democracy to be informed and engaged. Now it’s important for citizens to be patient as well. That’s how this is supposed to work.

There is absolutely nothing controversial about these comments. But Carlson’s setup is meant to convince viewers that Democrats have enacted election policies that will draw out the vote count in some races, whose outcomes may not be known for days or weeks as they rig the election behind the scenes.

“What is going on here? Carlson asked, pretending to be stupid. “Biden commanded you to accept the election results whenever they arrive, no matter what they may be. It was bizarre.”

To recap: the president of the United States gave an address in which he told Americans that no matter who wins the elections, they should accept the results. And then Tucker Carlson lost his mind.

Every election year, some races take days or weeks to determine. This isn’t because there’s voter fraud, but because the elections are close and therefore cannot be called on election night.

Before the age of Trump, this is what losing politicians did: they’d run, they’d lose, and they’d go away without whining about the election being stolen from them. But now that an election loser happens to be the de facto leader of the Republican Party, that means election denialism is a key plank in the party platform, which doesn’t have much else.

“It did not inspire confidence,” Carlson continued. “You would hate to think that what’s happening here is a version of what’s happening tonight in Brazil.”

Carlson then proceeded to lie some more by suggesting for the second night in a row that Brazil’s presidential election was rigged against far-right wingnut Jair Bolsonaro.

The host again deployed his bad-faith posturing of just-asking-questions, which is how you know it’s a Wednesday or any other weekday for that matter.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.