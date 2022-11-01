Tucker Carlson Falsely Claims Brazil’s Election ‘Is Still Ongoing’ to Defend Claims It Was Rigged Against Bolsonaro

Brazil’s presidential runoff election is over after former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – or Lula, as he is known – defeated incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro over the weekend.

With 100% of the votes counted, Lula won by 1.9 percentage points. Bolsonaro has not conceded the race, though he has allowed the presidential transition to begin. The outgoing president had signaled that he wouldn’t accept the results of the election if he were to lose. Some of Bolsonaro’s supporters have spread rumors on social media that the election was stolen.

On Tuesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson falsely claimed the election “is still ongoing” in an effort to cast doubt on the results.

During his show, Carlson correctly noted, “Jair Bolsonaro, the incumbent was narrowly defeated by his far-left, convicted criminal opponent, Lula da Silva.”

However, later on, the host claimed the election is actually still happening in a screed against YouTube for removing false content about the election having been rigged:

The margin of victory is less than two percent. There are a lot of questions about this election, whether all the ballots were counted, for example. And Bolsonaro has not conceded. But questioning the election results in Brazil is no longer allowed there or even here. YouTube has just announced it will censor any posts that raise doubts about the vote total in a statement YouTube told us they have “expanded our existing election integrity policy to prohibit content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches occurred in the 2022 Brazil president election.” Well, wait a second. The election is still ongoing. The incumbent has not conceded. How do you know the claims are false? Well, of course, you don’t. You’re taking sides and using censorship to cement the results in place. This is propaganda. YouTube is interfering in a democratic election in a sovereign nation. How is that allowed?

That Bolsonaro has not conceded is immaterial to Lula taking office. The votes have been counted and the election is over. As such, there is no election to be “interfering” with.

“The Biden administration has not said a word about any of it,” Carlson said of YouTube’s content policy. “Why is that, exactly? And why can’t we know?”

Carlson has spoken favorably of the far-right Bolsonaro, who is viewed by many as a Donald Trump-type figure. Earlier this year, the host interviewed Bolsonaro in Brazil and whitewashed the president’s record, which includes imprisoning his rivals.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com