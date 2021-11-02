The Washington Post said it won’t publish former President Donald Trump’s response to the publication’s investigation of the events leading up to, during and after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to stop Congress from tallying and certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

“The Post provided Trump a list of 37 findings reported as part of its investigation,” stated the outlet. “His spokesman Taylor Budowich provided a lengthy written response that included series of unrelated, inflammatory claims that The Post is not publishing in full.”

Except the paper did publish “unrelated, inflammatory claims.”

Budowich claimed that the paper’s investigation was “fake news” – even though the investigation was, according to the publication, “based on interviews with 230 people and thousands of pages of court documents and internal law enforcement reports, along with hundreds of videos, photographs and audio recordings” – and, as the Post itself admitted, “falsely cast people who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 as ‘agitators not associated with President Trump.’”

Budowich also baselessly claimed, which the Post not only published but didn’t dispute:

The media’s obsession with the January 6th protest is a blatant attempt to overshadow a simple fact: there is no greater threat to America than leftist journalists and the Fake News, which has avoided a careful examination of the fraudulent 2020 election. The media, just like the Democrats, do not want to see secure and honest elections. Instead of reporting the facts, outlets like the Washington Post sow division, hate, and lies, like it is doing with this story. The media has failed to do its job, including truly exposing Silicon Valley for its role in illegally rigging the election with hundreds of millions of dollars in dark money–which is probably a gross underestimate. America is furious at the results of November 3rd and deserve answers. They deserve to protest and demand the truth from their Representatives. However, since the media isn’t asking the questions, it’s being left up to the people to seek the truth.

Jan. 6 was a “blatant attempt” by Trump and his supporters to subvert American democracy and disrupt the traditional peaceful transfer of power. The 2020 election was not fraudulent and was the “most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security. While Big Tech and the mainstream media did inexcusably censor the Hunter Biden story, the biggest issue for voters was the coronavirus and Trump’s handling of it or lack thereof. There is no proof that Silicon Valley did any “illegally rigging the election with hundreds of millions of dollars in dark money.” It goes without saying that there is dark money on both sides of the aisle and ideological spectrum, though not all of it is illegal.

The Washington Post should have published the statement in full and refuted it point by point. And it should be consistent in refuting false claims no matter if they are made on the Right or on the Left (one notable example of a left-wing claim that went unchecked was that Stacey Abrams lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election due to allegations of voter suppression). The Post failed in both cases as it the responsibility of journalists to blindly and unequivocally hold both sides of the aisle and ideological spectrum accountable no matter how big or small a misleading claim is.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.