Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave reporters a repeat performance of the bobblehead move he rolled out earlier in the week, both times when he was asked about his not-yet-announced presidential campaign.

On Monday, DeSantis gave an exaggerated response when a reporter asked him about ex-President Donald Trump trouncing him in every poll, making a face and bobbing his head as he replied:

REPORTER: Governor, polls show you falling behind Trump. Any thoughts on that? DESANTIS: I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes.

DeSantis spoke at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, Israel on Thursday, and was asked about the allegations. DeSantis completely lost it:

REPORTER: Would you like to comment on the report on NBC News that you are going to run, announce running next month? GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS: Was that sourced to anonymous sources? I mean, yes, surprise, surprise! You know, it’d be nice to just do one article where you’re naming the people instead of just doing the gossip. REPORTER: Would you like to comment… GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS: I haven’t, I haven’t seen it. I mean, you know how these things go. Like I think, I think people who know me know I don’t get involved in the daily transom of this or that, you know, this this news cycle here or there. Because the end of the day, you know, a lot of this stuff gets packed in there. I think a lot of it’s secondhand material. So there’s not been any things set. I’ve been focused on this mission that we’ve been doing. We’re going to end up making it pretty much around the world by the time we’re done. And if there’s any announcements, you know, those will come at the appropriate time. But it’s not. If anyone’s telling you that somehow they know this or they know that, that’s just inaccurate because there’s not been any decisions made.

That’s ok, though, lots of successful presidential campaigns start off with the candidate glitching every time someone brings up said campaign before it’s even launched.

Watch above via CNN-News18.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.