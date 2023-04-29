CNN anchor Poppy Harlow was stunned by Nikki Haley’sremarks suggesting that President Joe Biden will die in office, cutting to the heart of the remarks in an interview.

At issue is Haley’s casual remark on Fox News, “If you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

It’s a remark that stunned CNN This Morning co-anchor Poppy Harlow on Friday morning’s episode as she played the clip for former Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), a former Biden White House senior adviser:

HARLOW: — I thought that was really interesting too. 80 years old and he said, look, I don’t know if by six weeks many women are even going to know they’re pregnant. So, yes. I think you make a very important point. Let’s turn the page to what you tweeted about this week. And that is presidential candidate, Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley saying this — let’s play the sound about President Joe Biden.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NIKKI HALEY (R) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: If you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HARLOW: He’s not — he’s going to be dead in five years? I mean — and she didn’t walk it back.

JONES: Yes, that’s — No, that’s exactly what she is saying. You know, there is a combination. And I — as I tweeted out, I thought those comments were vile. I think they were appalling. I really do believe they’re not befitting of a presidential candidate or any candidate for public office in the United States of America. And there is an element of race baiting in that as well, too.

Playing on the fears of folks that might not want a strong black woman as president of the United States. And I think that there is some serious issues and I’d love to see some of her Republican colleagues walk it back for her. But I don’t think we’re going to see it. I think they’re going to probably jump onboard. As I said, I think this is a race to the bottom.

HARLOW: That was interesting. This morning, I was looking for Republicans pushing back against it at all and not see it.

AUDIE CORNISH, CNN ANCHOR AND CORRESPONDENT: She’s also playing on an actual sentiment, which is concerns about the president’s age which we have seen in polling politically. So, given what is to come, right, what we’re seeing in this, kind of, partisan attack, how should Democrats argue about this? What is the retort?

JONES: Well, I think Democrats have to push back on comments like this, for sure. But I also think Democrats do exactly what the president’s done and pushed forward what he has accomplished in the last two years with the Democratic House.